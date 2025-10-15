Salsify AI Transforms PXM Ops for Digital Shelf & Agentic Commerce

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salsify , the Product Experience Management (PXM) platform empowering brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to win both across the digital shelf and in agentic commerce, today announced the launch of new capabilities designed to deliver AI-powered automation at a massive scale inside their customers’ day-to-day operational workflows. This approach to integrating AI in existing workflows instead of as isolated experiments directly addresses results from new MIT research, which claims that only 5% of enterprise generative AI pilots achieve measurable ROI . The report reveals the path to value lies not in any particular AI model, but in adopting systems that learn, adapt, and integrate deeply into existing workflows.



Salsify’s workflow-centric approach will help customers accelerate their return on AI investment by enabling them to seamlessly integrate AI, automated, and human-powered actions into unified business processes. This is the only approach that can meet the need to scale optimized best-in-class product experiences across every channel, audience, product, and agentic commerce chat.

“Hey, Angie…”: The AI-Powered PXM Assistant

A core component of this launch is Angie, a conversational AI assistant embedded directly within the Salsify platform. Angie helps users tackle complex tasks through a simple, conversational interface, allowing customers to scale Salsify usage to more users, channels, and use cases. Angie’s business value is immediate: it helps users work faster within Salsify, reducing time spent on configuration and troubleshooting so they can focus on higher-value strategic work. Initial capabilities include writing, summarizing, and optimizing formulas, enabling customers to scale their content distribution to meet any buyer on any channel.

"Angie is a game-changer because it makes formulas, one of Salsify's most powerful features, so much more accessible through natural language”, said Max Wisnefski, Business Systems Integration Analyst at Westinghouse. “It empowers my team to build and troubleshoot logic independently, which in turn dramatically accelerates our ability to meet new channel requirements."



Salsify Intelligence Suite: PXM Ops at the Speed of AI

Intelligence Suite provides a powerful new set of intelligent, AI-powered task types integrated directly into the Salsify Workflow Engine. The suite is built to deliver automation at a massive scale within the flow of how teams already work today. Even before this launch, Salsify’s automation engine completed 510 million tasks autonomously last year.



Intelligence Suite helps teams scale their capacity without increasing headcount by using AI workflows to accomplish key tasks while keeping humans in the loop. Intelligence Suite offers pre-packaged AI Accelerators currently arrayed across three major use case categories: Scale Content Creation and Optimization, Extract Data from Assets, and Drive Data Governance.



This approach directly delivers on what the MIT research found is essential for successful AI adoption. The report highlights that 74% of executives demand a deep understanding of their workflow, and 69% demand minimal disruption to current tools from any new AI solution. Intelligence Suite is designed to meet these exact needs by embedding powerful AI automation directly into a brand, distributor, or retailer’s existing system of work for product data.

Intelligence Suite is powerful enough to support the most complex use cases, but is built for business teams with no-code configuration, allowing them to scale AI usage for the long tail of the digital shelf and agentic commerce while maintaining human oversight and governance. Customers may use their own AI providers, such as OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, and Azure AI Foundry, or SalsifyIQ, the company's proprietary, commerce-tuned AI service.

“Intelligence Suite feels like a partner. It’s a time-saver and complete differentiator in the market,” said Liam Bucher, Director of Performance Marketing at Kerry. “Our team was spending 20-30 minutes validating information for just one product; now we can do that in 5 minutes. We set up a complete product from scratch in one day; without Intelligence Suite that would have taken several days. This solution encapsulates Salsify’s willingness to listen to customers and make our lives easier.”



The New OpenAI Channel: Fueling Agentic Commerce

To bridge the gap between internal transformation and external consumer experience, Salsify is also releasing a new OpenAI channel. This new capability helps customers publish their product data directly to OpenAI, providing an authoritative source of brand-approved content to power agentic shopping experiences within ChatGPT. The channel leverages OpenAI’s new Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP), allowing customers to map and validate their content against OpenAI’s Product Feed specification using a Salsify Readiness Report. This enables customers to provide the foundational product data that will fuel the next era of agentic shopping.

A Unified Platform Engineered for AI ROI

Salsify’s core differentiation is its unified platform and workflow engine. Salsify is the only PXM vendor built from the start as a single system of record, workflow, and syndication, enabling Salsify to embed AI throughout the entirety of PXM operations seamlessly.



"There are two transformations our customers must navigate right now," said Julie Marobella, Chief Product Officer at Salsify. "The first is wringing every last drop of ROI from the current e-commerce era through hyper-optimization and ensuring their products win on every digital shelf. The second is preparing for the massive shift to agentic commerce, where the winners will be those who successfully train AI agents to be expert marketers and sellers of their products. With Angie and Intelligence Suite, we're giving our customers the power to maximize their returns today, while building the foundation to win the next era of commerce."

To learn more and begin your AI transformation with Salsify, visit www.salsify.com.

About Salsify

Salsify helps thousands of brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in over 140 countries collaborate to make every product experience matter. The company’s Product Experience Management (PXM) platform enables organizations to centralize all of their product content, connect to the commerce ecosystem, and automate business processes to deliver the best possible product experiences across every selling destination and agentic commerce opportunity.

Learn how the world’s largest brands, including Mars, L'Oreal, The Coca-Cola Company, Bosch, and ASICS, as well as retailers and distributors, such as DoorDash, E.Leclerc, Carrefour, Metro, and Intermarché use Salsify every day to drive efficiency, power growth, and lead the digital shelf. For more information, please visit: www.salsify.com .

