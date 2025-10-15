MasterQuant Launches AI Market Sentiment Engine to Track Whale Shorting Surge

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterQuant, an AI-powered quantitative trading platform, today announced the launch of its new AI Market Sentiment Engine, a real-time analytics module designed to track and interpret whale activity amid the latest wave of aggressive Bitcoin short positions.

Recent on-chain data revealed that a prominent “BTC OG whale” expanded a short position to nearly $500 million, signaling rising bearish sentiment despite institutional inflows. Similar large-scale shorting across assets such as ETH, DOGE, and SOL has further intensified market caution.





The AI Market Sentiment Engine integrates advanced artificial intelligence, machine learning, and neural network algorithms to analyze blockchain and derivatives data with unprecedented precision. It employs predictive analytics to forecast market reversals, identify whale clusters, and interpret behavioral signals that influence liquidity and volatility.

By combining AI-driven trading intelligence with real-time on-chain transparency, MasterQuant enables traders to anticipate shifts before they impact market structure. This innovation reinforces MasterQuant’s position as a leader in AI trading technology, offering investors actionable insights, enhanced automation, and smarter decision-making in dynamic crypto markets.

MasterQuant is offering a $100 trial bonus for new users to experience its AI trading tools and sentiment analytics firsthand.

About MasterQuant

MasterQuant is an advanced AI-based quantitative trading platform designed to integrate data science, automation, and financial analytics into one cohesive framework. Its technology leverages machine learning algorithms to detect market inefficiencies, automate trade execution, and enhance transparency for institutional and small traders. By combining algorithmic intelligence with quant methodologies, MasterQuant aims to transform modern investment analysis in the growing digital asset ecosystem.

Contact Info:

Email: support@masterquant.com

Location: 45 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA

