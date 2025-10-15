Agri-Drones Industry Research Report 2025-2035: Market to Expand Rapidly Driven by Strategic Partnerships, Startup Innovation, and Leading Players Including DJI, XAG, and Parrot Drones

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Future of Agri-Drones Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Agri-Drones' Applications, Product Types, and Regional Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Agri-Drones Market was valued at USD 5.07 Billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 67.55 Billion by 2035, rising at a CAGR of 29.53%.

The market is growing due to the surging demand for climate-resilient agricultural decision support systems, the integration of drone data into crop insurance and credit systems, and the expansion of UAVs in land use mapping and resource planning.





The future of agri-drones market is shaped by trends such as the rapid adoption of precision agriculture driven by the need for input optimization and higher crop efficiency. Climate-smart farming is accelerating demand for drones that offer real-time monitoring, adaptive spraying, and early pest detection, aligning with global sustainability goals. Automation is gaining ground amid widespread labor shortages, with autonomous drones reducing the need for manual labor in the field. Furthermore, innovations such as swarm technology enable coordinated, large-scale operations, while integration with IoT and big data systems facilitates predictive analytics and informed decision-making.

The future of agri-drones market in North America is expected to grow steadily in the future due to factors such as environmental pressures, demand for precision in crop management, and increased support from both private and public sectors. Manufacturers in the region include U.S.-based companies such as Hylio, Pegasus Robotics (exclusive North American distributor of XAG drones), Draganfly, PrecisionHawk, and UAV-IQ, as well as Canadian innovators such as Aeryon Labs and Ukko Agro. In North America, DJI Agras is the dominant player.



In the U.S., the advancing IoT for Precision Agriculture Act (part of the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act) spurred federal investment in precision tools, including drone-based precision spraying and spreading technologies, coordinated through USDA and GAO programs.



Additionally, evolving regulatory frameworks are beginning to formalize drone operations, introducing standardized airspace usage and certification protocols. Together, these trends reflect a convergence of technology, sustainability, and data intelligence, positioning agri-drones as a cornerstone of next-generation farming.

Industrial Impact



Agri-drones are having a significant industrial impact by reshaping the way farming inputs, machinery, and services are delivered and utilized. Their precision in spraying, scouting, and seeding reduces the dependency on heavy machinery for every field pass, thereby cutting fuel use, soil compaction, and chemical wastage. This shift is driving the crop protection and fertilizer industries toward developing "drone-ready" formulations with ultra-low volumes and tailored droplet technologies, which will open premium product lines, especially in high-value horticulture. For machinery OEMs and agri-dealers, drones are less of a replacement and more of an expansion, adding new service revenues such as training, maintenance, and drone-as-a-service models that cover hard-to-reach terrains and specialized crops.



Upstream, industrial demand now extends to drone-specific components, including multi-spectral cameras, GNSS/RTK modules, chemical-resistant tanks, and high-density batteries, thereby strengthening local manufacturing ecosystems and aftermarket opportunities. Data platforms and farm-management systems also integrate drone-captured insights, building value in compliance, sustainability, and traceability reporting.

Beyond agriculture, telecom and navigation sectors benefit from increased demand for rural connectivity and reliable positioning systems, while insurance, financing, and training industries adapt with customized products and certification programs. Overall, the market is accelerating cross-industry innovation and services, with its greatest industrial impact seen in reducing operational costs, driving input efficiency, and enabling digital farming ecosystems at scale.

How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: This report provides a detailed analysis of the future of agri-drones market, segmented by application, drone type, and payload. It covers various agri-drones, such as fixed-wing drones, multi-rotor drones, single-rotor drones, and hybrid drones (fixed + rotary), of different payloads, such as small payload (< 2 kg), medium payload (2-20 kg), large payload (20-50 kg), and heavy payload (>50 kg) for several applications such as crop monitoring/scouting, soil health assessment and carbon tracking, precision spraying, livestock monitoring, insurance and claim assessment, and others. The report helps innovators identify gaps in the current offering landscape and adapt product roadmaps to deliver differentiated, scalable, and regulatory-compliant solutions.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The future of agri-drones market has been rapidly evolving, with major players engaging in capacity expansion, strategic alliances, and pilot deployments to strengthen their market position. This report tracks those developments and provides insights into how key companies are entering or expanding into application segments. It supports marketing teams in identifying high-growth sectors, aligning value propositions with end-user expectations, and crafting targeted go-to-market strategies based on regional dynamics and technological readiness.



Competitive Strategy: A thorough competitive landscape is provided, profiling leading players based on their product offerings, innovation pipelines, partnerships, and expansion plans. Competitive benchmarking enables readers to evaluate how companies are positioned across drone types, payloads, and application areas.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The competitive landscape of the future of agri-drones market is increasingly dynamic, marked by the presence of global OEMs, agriculture technology providers, and emerging startups competing to address the growing demand for smart farming solutions.



To gain market share, major agri-drone developers have been making various kinds of strategic moves. Acquisitions and partnerships of businesses are among the key strategies adopted by manufacturers to enhance their competitiveness and market shares in the future of agri-drones market. DJI, XAG Co., Ltd., and Parrot Drones SAS are some of the key manufacturers operating in the market. Startups across India, China, and Israel are expanding rapidly, offering cost-effective UAVs tailored to smallholder farmers, while established agricultural machinery companies are investing heavily in drone partnerships and acquisitions to strengthen their digital farming strategies.



The competition is shaped by rapid advancements in AI-based analytics, swarm technology, extended flight endurance, and integration with IoT platforms, driving differentiation among players. Additionally, government subsidies, regulatory relaxations, and rising venture capital funding are fueling the market entry of niche players, making the sector highly fragmented but innovation-driven, with intense rivalry expected to continue as drones transition from a niche precision tool to a mainstream component of modern agriculture.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 195 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $67.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.5% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics Overview

Trends

Advanced Flight Control Systems for Terrain Adaptive, GPS-Denied Agricultural Environments

Next-Generation UAV Architectures for Precision Farming: Modular Payloads and AI Integration

Market Drivers

Need for Climate-Resilient Agricultural Decision Support Systems

Integration of Drone Data into Crop Insurance and Credit Systems

Expansion of UAVs in Land Use Mapping and Resource Planning

Market Restraints

Navigating Regulatory Hurdles and Mitigating Security Risks in Agri-Drone Deployment

Cost and Infrastructure Barrier for Smallholders

Scaling Data Management and Technical Capabilities for Agri-Drone Integration

Market Opportunities

Drone Swarming for Agricultural Operations

Surge in Adoption of Drone-as-a-Service

Drone Modules for Vertical and Indoor Farming

Start-Up Landscape

Technology Adoption Matrix

Cost Analysis of Drone Adoption

Case Study

Regulatory and Policy Impact Analysis

Patent Analysis

Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

DJI

XAG Co., Ltd.

Parrot Drones SAS

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Delair

Hylio, Inc.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Sentera

Kray Technologies

Garuda Aerospace Pvt. Ltd.

ABZ Innovation

Nileworks Inc.

Dronevolt

Marut Dronetech Pvt. Ltd.

Suzhou Eavision Robotic Technologies Co., Ltd.

Overview Top Products/Product Portfolio Top Competitors Target Customers Key Personal Analyst View Market Share, 2024



Agri-Drones Market Applications

Application Summary

Future of Agri-Drones Market (by Application)

Crop Monitoring/Scouting

Soil Health Assessment and Carbon Tracking

Precision Spraying

Livestock Monitoring

Insurance and Claim Assessment

Others

Agri-Drones Market Products

Future of Agri-Drones Market (by Drone Type)

Fixed-Wing Drones

Multi-Rotor Drones

Single-Rotor Drones

Hybrid Drones (Fixed + Rotary)

Future of Agri-Drones Market (by Payload)

Small Payload (< 2 kg)

Medium Payload (2-20 kg)

Large Payload (20-50 kg)

Heavy Payload (>50 kg)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gcza3t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment