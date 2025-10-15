MorganMyers’ Food & Flavor Trends Report shows the tastes to watch — and why some move from buzz to pantry staple

10 Flavors that Will Define 2026





MILWAUKEE, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From hojicha to chili mango, bold flavors are set to take over menus, grocery aisles and social feeds in the year ahead. These are among the highlights of the inaugural MorganMyers Food & Flavor Trends Report, a research-backed forecast revealing the flavors to watch and why some move from trend to staple.

Released today, the report features:

The top 10 flavors for 2026 and the data behind them.

How and why consumers discover and adopt new flavors.

A playbook for turning trends into everyday purchases.









The Top 10 Flavors of 2026

Move over, matcha. Based on consumer research and search trends, the MorganMyers Food & Flavors Trends Report forecasts 10 rising flavors for 2026, including one set to make a major leap forward:

Hojicha, the 2026 Flavor of the Year: roasted Japanese green tea, nutty and smoky-sweet Floral Infusion: roses, hibiscus, and more for subtle complexity and wellness appeal Piri Piri: spicy, tangy, smoky heat rooted in African and Portuguese traditions Macadamia Nuts: buttery indulgence with plant-based power across sweet and savory beverages and dishes Black Cocoa: dramatic color and deep chocolate intensity in baked goods and desserts Miso Caramel: sweet meets savory for comfort with umami depth Black Sesame Paste: nutty, velvety and functional with global credibility Fancy Butter: small-batch butter driving a nostalgic premium comeback Coconut Pandan: tropical aroma and striking green hue that pop on menus and feeds Chili Mango: fiery meets fruity for snacks, sauces and cocktails





More than a List: A Playbook for Adoption

“Most food and flavor trends never make it past trial. We wanted to know why some, like pumpkin spice, stick around while others, like sriracha, fade away,” said Eric Davis, vice president, Food & Beverage, MorganMyers, a G&S Agency. “Our report moves beyond foodie fads and curiosities to map how foods and flavors take from spark to staple.”

“To build this report, we combined two original national surveys, consumer search analysis and retail and menu data to show what’s next — and how food brands can market with greater intention,” said Steve Halsey, principal and chief growth officer, MorganMyers. “It gives brands, commodity boards and ingredient companies a clear view of what’s coming and how to respond.”

Key insights in the report:

Nearly 4 in 10 shoppers follow flavor trends, and 1 in 3 notice them — proof that sparks of interest can grow into long-term adoption.

Eighty-five percent (85%) of shoppers are open to trying new flavors, but motivations vary — from adventurous risk-takers to comfort-seekers.

Gen Z leads the way: 73% often try new flavors, while Boomers stick with trusted staples like butter and cocoa — a call for generational strategies.

Price, access and taste risk are top barriers for flavors to stick, making sampling, package size and reassurance key to breaking through.

Only 12% of flavors become staples — showing how smart marketing can boost staying power.





About MorganMyers

For more than 40 years, MorganMyers, a G&S Agency, has helped food and beverage CPGs, associations and commodity boards turn trends into staples. We’re food- and farm-focused strategists, creatives and storytellers passionate about helping brands earn trust and deliver impact. Learn more at MorganMyers.com.

