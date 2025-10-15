MMI Enrolls First Patient in Landmark U.S. Clinical Study Advancing Robotic Microsurgery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MMI (Medical Microinstruments, Inc.), a robotics company dedicated to increasing treatment options and improving clinical outcomes for patients with complex conditions, today announced the first patient has been enrolled in the PRECISE clinical study—the largest prospective, multi-center clinical trial of its kind in the U.S. focused on robotic-assisted microsurgery. The postmarket trial is designed to further evaluate the performance of the Symani® Surgical System in free flap reconstruction and lymphatic repair procedures.

“The PRECISE study is a milestone for the broader field of reconstructive microsurgery,” said Mark Toland, CEO of MMI. “It reflects MMI’s commitment to building the rigorous clinical evidence needed to expand patient access to advanced microsurgical care and validate the long-term value of robotic assistance in complex procedures.”

“PRECISE fills a critical gap for the microsurgical community by providing real world clinical evidence on robotic microsurgical outcomes in patient populations where precision and long-term results matter the most,” said Dr. Bohdan Pomahac, National Principal Investigator and Division Chief of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Yale Surgery and Smilow Cancer Hospital.

The study will enroll up to 455 patients across top cancer centers in the U.S. The study’s two patient cohorts—free tissue transfer and lymphatic repair—will be followed for 30 days and three months, respectively, with key clinical endpoints including anastomosis patency, ischemia time, limb volume reduction, freedom from device-related adverse events, and quality-of-life-outcomes.

The first patient was successfully enrolled at a nonprofit academic healthcare organization in Los Angeles by a leading physician in the institution’s plastic surgery division, marking the official launch of the study.

This study marks the beginning of a broader clinical initiative to strengthen the evidence base for robotic technology in microsurgical applications. Symani remains the only commercially available surgical robot specifically designed for microsurgery. Its proprietary wristed microinstruments, tremor-reducing and motion-scaling capabilities enable new levels of precision in anatomically delicate, open surgical procedures to further advance patient outcomes.

For more information about Symani, visit www.mmimicro.com.

About Medical Microinstruments, Inc. (MMI)

MMI is on a mission to advance robotic technology that pushes the limits of soft tissue open surgery and opens new opportunities for surgeons to restore quality of life for more patients with complex conditions. The company was founded in 2015 near Pisa, Italy, and its proprietary Symani® Surgical System combines the world’s smallest wristed microinstruments with tremor-reducing and motion-scaling technologies to address significant unmet patient needs across the globe. This first-of-its-kind surgical robotic platform for open, soft tissue micro-level surgery can help address microvascular repair and lymphatic repair. In Europe and APAC, it also addresses peripheral nerve repair. The Symani System is authorized for use in the U.S. by the FDA and is a CE Marked medical device in Europe. MMI is backed by global investors including Fidelity Management & Research Company, Andera Partners, BioStar, Deerfield Management, Fountain Healthcare Partners, Panakès Partners, RA Capital, Sambatech, and Wellington Partners.

Media Contact

Laura Bastardi, MWW

mmi@mww.com