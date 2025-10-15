Cellebrite Expands Market Reach with Innovations in Agentic AI, Cloud and Device Virtualization for the Company’s Autumn 2025 Release

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in premier Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced its Autumn 2025 Release, evolving and advancing its Digital Investigation Platform with new integrations and powerful new capabilities that span from collection and review to advanced AI-powered analysis.

A key highlight of the Autumn 2025 Release is the addition of Corellium technology available through a reseller agreement, which was established while Cellebrite advances the acquisition process. As a result, the Company now delivers powerful Arm-based mobile virtualization offerings that further complement and expand its value proposition for digital intelligence solutions. Corellium brings highly differentiated iOS, Android and IoT device analysis capabilities for security research and testing used within defense, intelligence and other government agencies and enterprise customers.

Cellebrite announces the following innovations in its Autumn 2025 Release, all of which will be supported by the Company's expert training and consultative services:

Expanded and reimagined Guardian suite includes SaaS offerings for digital forensics, investigations and analytics across public and private sectors. New Guardian Investigate solution is designed to transform how investigative teams operate. Using agentic AI to analyze multiple evidence types such as mobile data, call detail records, open-source intelligence and case files, along with the requisite workflows to support seamless collaboration, the solution unifies all relevant investigative information in one place. Currently in limited production with select Cellebrite Design Partners, Guardian Investigate is scheduled for general availability in early 2026. New Guardian suite capabilities include expanded third-party mobile data file ingestion and a new region to support customers in the European Union to meet data residency requirements. Cellebrite also launched Guardian for enterprises and service providers to support internal investigations by efficiently reviewing collected data and locating preliminary evidence faster to reduce reliance on forensic teams.

includes SaaS offerings for digital forensics, investigations and analytics across public and private sectors. Expanded access to Android and iOS devices and versions through Inseyets that enhance digital evidence collection and review, plus the addition of field-ready workflows. Cellebrite’s flagship digital forensics solution now supports direct integration with the Guardian suite for faster and more secure time to evidence and collaboration.

that enhance digital evidence collection and review, plus the addition of field-ready workflows. Cellebrite’s flagship digital forensics solution now supports direct integration with the suite for faster and more secure time to evidence and collaboration. New AWS GovCloud deployment option is now available for Pathfinder, Cellebrite’s multi-device investigative data analytics solution, giving users various cost-optimized configurations tailored to their specific requirements in a virtual private cloud environment.

Cellebrite’s multi-device investigative data analytics solution, giving users various cost-optimized configurations tailored to their specific requirements in a virtual private cloud environment. New Corellium solutions deliver mobile vulnerability research and application security testing to minimize risks while satisfying regulatory requirements. Since the reseller agreement was established, multiple Cellebrite customers in the defense and intelligence sector in both EMEA and Asia Pacific have subscribed to Corellium’s solutions, which allow for comprehensive security research, pen testing and malware analysis.

“The Autumn 2025 Release demonstrates our innovation engine at full throttle and we are grateful to our Design Partners who are helping us shape Guardian Investigate into the one-stop shop for all things digital investigations powered by agentic AI,” said Ronnen Armon, Cellebrite’s chief product and technologies officer. “We are also offering the industry’s finest Arm-based virtualization solutions with the addition of Corellium technology - capabilities that are captivating the interest of our global customer base."

Cellebrite's technology is used in more than 1.5 million investigations globally each year, equipping more than 7,000 customers worldwide to resolve legally sanctioned investigations of child exploitation, homicide, terrorism, border control, sex crimes, drugs and other organized crime, human trafficking, fraud, intellectual property theft, financial crimes, internal investigations, eDiscovery cases and more, while ensuring compliance with agency protocols and wide-ranging regulatory requirements.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its global customers to protect and save lives by enhancing digital investigations and intelligence gathering to accelerate justice in communities around the world. Cellebrite’s AI-powered Digital Investigation Platform enables customers to lawfully access, collect, analyze and share digital evidence in legally sanctioned investigations while preserving data privacy. Thousands of public safety organizations, intelligence agencies and businesses rely on Cellebrite’s digital forensic and investigative solutions—available via cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments—to close cases faster and safeguard communities. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com , https://investors.cellebrite.com , and find us on social media @Cellebrite.

