Data443 Integrates TacitRed™ Into Cyren Threat Intelligence Services – Enabling Rapid Identification of Cyber Attackers Using Real-Time Network and Email Data

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS) (“Data443”), a leading provider of comprehensive data security solutions known as the “All Things Data Security®” company, today announced the integration of its TacitRed™ technology into the Cyren Threat Intelligence Services (TIS) platform. This combination creates a unified, AI-compatible data repository that merges extensive network traffic monitoring data with worldwide insights on email threats and phishing attempts. The outcome is the ability to identify cyber attackers, their locations, and the tools they use in near real time—speeding up threat detection and response for large organizations, technology platform developers, and managed security service providers.

In the realm of large-scale internet operations, timely action is essential. TacitRed’s sophisticated analysis of network traffic has identified more than one billion verified threats, complemented by Cyren TIS’s ongoing updates on malware, phishing activities, brand misuse, and suspicious online infrastructure. The integration channels live network data directly into Cyren’s analysis systems, providing immediate details on the specific actors involved.

Reliability is a core principle of this solution, with proven performance in live environments. The combined platform adopts Data443’s rigorous approach to continuous availability, including redundant operations, seamless updates, and modifications that have maintained uninterrupted service—even for critical financial systems—ensuring no disruptions for end users.

Key Enhancements and Their Value

Rapid identification of attackers. Real-time network data is cross-referenced with email threat indicators to label malicious infrastructure and campaigns as they appear.

Real-time network data is cross-referenced with email threat indicators to label malicious infrastructure and campaigns as they appear. Grounded in authentic data. Unlike simulated scenarios or outdated databases, TacitRed draws from genuine, large-scale network traffic observations.

Unlike simulated scenarios or outdated databases, TacitRed draws from genuine, large-scale network traffic observations. Ready for partnerships. Standardized data feeds, application programming interfaces (APIs), and labeling tools allow service providers and platform developers to incorporate these enhanced detections into their products.

Standardized data feeds, application programming interfaces (APIs), and labeling tools allow service providers and platform developers to incorporate these enhanced detections into their products. Comprehensive data coverage. Cyren TIS adds expertise in email and phishing domain analysis, web address classification, and malware detection, offering protection across multiple attack vectors.

Cyren TIS adds expertise in email and phishing domain analysis, web address classification, and malware detection, offering protection across multiple attack vectors. Strategic alignment with market trends. Data443 completed its acquisition of TacitRed on June 25, 2025, ahead of the September 2, 2025, announcement that Varonis would acquire SlashNext for advanced email security—affirming Data443’s focus on combining network and email intelligence.

Data443 completed its acquisition of TacitRed on June 25, 2025, ahead of the September 2, 2025, announcement that Varonis would acquire SlashNext for advanced email security—affirming Data443’s focus on combining network and email intelligence. Seamless integration with Breezemail. This AI-driven email management tool connects to the platform to automate threat review, resolution, and user support processes.

This AI-driven email management tool connects to the platform to automate threat review, resolution, and user support processes. Expanding secure data repository. The merged Cyren and TacitRed datasets are hosted in U.S.-based facilities optimized for artificial intelligence and machine learning tasks, enabling fast data processing and reliable service commitments for partners.



“Customers and partners seek a unified, reliable source of intelligence from live network monitoring and global email threat data—focused on identifying the perpetrators, rather than just isolated signs of compromise,” stated Jason Remillard, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Data443. “Through this integration of TacitRed into Cyren TIS, we provide precisely that: near real-time actor identification that platform developers and security providers can implement immediately, supported by our commitment to uninterrupted operations and AI-optimized infrastructure.”

Availability

The enhanced TacitRed and Cyren TIS capabilities are now accessible to enterprise clients, platform developers, and managed security service providers via Data443 and its authorized partners.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS) provides software and services to enable secure data across devices and databases, both at rest and in transit, locally, on a network, or in the cloud. We are All Things Data Security™. With over 10,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Data443 offers a modern approach to data governance and security by identifying and protecting all sensitive data, regardless of location, platform, or format. Data443’s framework helps customers prioritize risk, identify security gaps, and implement effective data protection and privacy management strategies. For more information, visit: https://data443.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by use of terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "could," "will," "should," "plan," "project," "intend," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue" or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. Statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding Data443's plans, objectives, future opportunities for Data443's services, future financial performance and operating results, and any other statements regarding Data443's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance, or regarding the anticipated consummation of any transaction, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are difficult to predict or are beyond Data443's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. They may relate to the outcome of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; inability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; anti-takeover measures in the Company’s charter documents; and the uncertainties created by global health issues, such as the ongoing outbreak of COVID, and political unrest and conflict, such as the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in the Company’s reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("the SEC"), including in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 17, 2024, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Data443 undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

“DATA443” is a registered trademark of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

All product names, trademarks, and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All company products and service names used in this press release are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, trademarks, and brands does not imply endorsement.

