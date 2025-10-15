CISO Global CEO David Jemmett to Present at LD Micro Main Event XIX

Scottsdale, AZ, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CISO Global (NASDAQ: CISO), a leading provider of AI-powered cybersecurity software and compliance services, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, David Jemmett, will be presenting at the LD Micro Main Event XIX on both October 19 and October 21, 2025, at the Hotel Del Coronado in San Diego, CA.

On the 19th, Mr. Jemmett will participate in a Fireside Chat titled: “Tales from the Microcap Twilight Zone – Discussing Trades that Have No Explanation.” The session will feature a conversation with Todd Feinstein, Founder and Partner at Feinstein Law, who brings a distinctive perspective from his career as a broker, trader, compliance officer, and transfer agent.

The discussion will focus on technological advancements that have enabled unusual trading activity, particularly in small and microcap companies. As a cybersecurity company, CISO Global has been actively investigating trading activity in its own stock over the last two years. During the session, Mr. Jemmett will share insights from this ongoing research and provide perspective on how cybersecurity can play a critical role in protecting market integrity.

Jemmett’s presentation on the 21st will be a corporate overview of CISO Global and will take place at 4pm on Track 1. A live webcast for the company presentation will be available for those who register to attend virtually via this registration link: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_123491/__welcome_cp.html.

Mr. Jemmett will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

"The Main Event is a culmination of over 25 years of hard work and passion for small company investing. There is no organization on planet Earth that cares more about small companies succeeding than LD. To be able to connect with our community in one of the most beautiful settings imaginable brings me considerable joy. We look forward to welcoming all of our patrons and ensuring that they have a wonderful time,” stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XIX

The 2025 LD Micro Main Event XIX will run from October 19th to the 21st at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California.

The first day will consist of registration, keynote speakers, and some gorgeous views of the Pacific. It will be followed by two full days of company presentations and one-on-one investor meetings concluded with a closing reception.

This three-day event will feature around 120 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About CISO Global

CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO), headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, is an industry leader in AI-powered cybersecurity software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance that delivers comprehensive solutions designed to protect organizations from the latest cyber threats. The company protects the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and ensures their compliance obligations are being met. For more information about the company, visit ciso.inc; see the following link to join the investor relations email alerts.

