Leading UK-Based Digital Textile Print Provider Expands On-Demand Textile Production with Additional Kornit MAX PLUS Systems

ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital LTD. (NASDAQ: KRNT) (“Kornit” or the “Company”), a global pioneer in sustainable, on-demand digital fashion and textile production technologies, announced today UK-based Snuggle has expanded its investment in the Kornit Atlas MAX PLUS direct-to-garment platform to meet increasing customer demand and maintain its exceptional time-to-market and its reputation for quality apparel.

Leveraging the Atlas MAX PLUS, Atlas MAX POLY, and a Kornit Titan Smart Textile Dryer, Snuggle can produce more than 24,000 pieces daily – all offering consistent world class print quality. The Peterborough company serves a broad range of online retailers and decorators with an array of print-on-demand services. Growing alongside customer needs, Snuggle has expanded its production space more than 3x since 2017.

“We were the first Atlas MAX customer in the UK when it was unveiled over five years ago, and have always been delighted with its ability to deliver consistent quality and an economical cost per print to ensure profitability in any quantity,” said Akil Thathia, Director and Founder at Snuggle, Ltd. “A key element of our business growth is directly tied to the power of Kornit technology – which is why we have invested so heavily in their advanced direct-to-garment systems over the years. Our partnership with Kornit is strategic to our continued planned growth and success.”

“If you’re looking for a real-world example of how digital textile production is transforming the industry – look no further than our partnership with Snuggle. The company has been at the forefront of high-quality, on-demand fulfillment since it was founded more than a decade ago – and continues to evolve and grow alongside customer requirements to match demands of a market requiring speed, adaptability and quality,” said Guy Yaniv, President of Kornit Digital Europe. “We’re proud Snuggle has chosen Kornit as the foundation of their digital textile production environment. Working together, we’ve enabled them to produce with the agility today’s market requires to rapidly grow their business. Partnership is the foundation to our joint success.”

