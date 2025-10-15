OMNIQ Accelerates Nationwide Mobile License Plate Recognition Growth with Eight New Deployments as Demand for Smarter Real-Time Enforcement Grows

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ (OTCMKTS: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”) today announced the continued rollout of eight new AI-based Mobile License Plate Inventory (MLPI, including Total Vehicle Recognition) deployments across airports, healthcare systems, and business complexes in 2025. The expansion reflects growing nationwide demand for flexible, data-secure access and enforcement solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing operations while enhancing on-site safety and property security. OMNIQ systems increase safety and profitability by providing unparalleled automation in site management and identifying threats, all done in real-time, creating proactive measures and significant efficiencies.

Industry reports from Grand View Research and Precedence Research forecast the global license plate recognition market to grow from approximately $3.7 billion in 2024 to over $9 billion by 2034, driven by accelerated adoption of AI-powered analytics, workforce optimization tools, and real-time mobility data platforms.

Each new OMNIQ MLPI deployment was custom configured to its environment. These environments contain airport patrol fleets, campus parking teams, and security staff. The solution enhances visibility, automates manual processes, and improves compliance without additional staffing. The projects collectively strengthen the Company’s national MLPI presence and underscore the Company’s leadership in AI-based, mobility-driven enforcement technology.

OMNIQ’s MLPI platform transforms standard enforcement or operations vehicles into intelligent data-collection systems, capable of capturing and analyzing license plates while in motion. The technology enables real-time permit validation, unauthorized vehicle detection, and overstay identification with over ninety-five percent accuracy. Unlike fixed camera systems, MLPI offers a flexible, scalable alternative that adapts to dynamic routes and evolving operational needs while maintaining strict data privacy and closed-network security standards.

“Each new deployment demonstrates how our technology adapts to the real-world challenges of managing parking, security, and compliance,” said Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ. “We’re seeing strong adoption because customers can scale intelligence and automation across their existing infrastructure.”

OMNIQ delivers advanced computer vision, AI-based data collection, and automation technologies across transportation, security, and supply chain sectors. From fixed and mobile license plate recognition to smart access control and ticketless parking systems, OMNIQ solutions help clients achieve greater efficiency, compliance, and safety in real-world environments.

Privacy and Data Security Commitment

OMNIQ’s vehicle recognition and enforcement systems are designed with strict privacy and data protection standards. All vehicle data is processed and stored within secure, private networks that are not accessible to outside sources or unrelated departments. The system architecture ensures that information is used solely for authorized operational purposes and never for public tracking, third-party sharing, or external data access. OMNIQ ensures rigorous compliance with customer data policies, providing full transparency and control to each participating organization.

