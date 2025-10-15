Caldwell U.S. Dividend Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) Correction of Payment Date for the January 2026 Distribution on its ETF Series

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caldwell Investment Management Ltd., the manager of Caldwell U.S. Dividend Advantage Fund (the “Fund”), issued a news release on October 14, 2025 announcing the 2025 Q4 distributions on the Fund’s ETF Series, which consist of one payment in each of November and December 2025, and January 2026. In the news release, the payment date for the January 2026 payment was incorrectly described as January 8, 2025. The correct payment date for the January 2026 payment should be January 8, 2026. All other information in that news release remains unchanged.

The table below shows the record date, payment date and payment amount of the 2025 Q4 distributions of the Fund’s ETF Series.

Record Date Payment Date Distribution per Unit October 31, 2025 November 7, 2025 CAD $0.038 November 28, 2025 December 5, 2025 CAD $0.038 December 31, 2025 January 8, 2026 CAD $0.038



The ETF Series of Caldwell U.S. Dividend Advantage Fund trades on the TSX under the ticker symbol UDA.

