Fluence and Torch Clean Energy Partner to Deliver 160 MW / 640 MWh Winchester Battery Energy Storage System

ARLINGTON, Va. and BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. ("Fluence") (NASDAQ: FLNC), a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage systems, services, and asset optimization software, and Torch Clean Energy, a privately-held independent power producer focused on developing, building, and operating turnkey power facilities in the United States, today announced the Winchester project, a solar-plus-storage facility being developed by Torch Clean Energy in Cochise County, Arizona. The project will use Fluence’s advanced Gridstack Pro 5000™ energy storage solution with delivery expected in early 2027.

Located alongside two 80 MW solar arrays, the Winchester project will deliver a total of 160 MW / 640 MWh of energy storage capacity across two identical systems. Once operational, the project will support grid balancing and forecasted load growth for the region as well as support economic development and local infrastructure investment for Cochise County, AZ.

The Gridstack Pro 5000 solution will include domestically manufactured enclosures, inverters, and thermal management systems to enable the full solar-plus-storage facility to qualify for domestic content tax credits, while supporting U.S. manufacturing and American energy security.

“We’re proud to partner with Torch Clean Energy on the Winchester project and to bring this important power resource to the Arizona electric grid,” said John Zahurancik, President, Fluence Americas. “This facility is a great step toward ensuring affordable, reliable, and secure power for the local community and will support regional economic activity and expected load growth for many years to come.”

“Torch is excited to partner with Fluence to manufacture the energy storage system for our Winchester project,” said Travis Haggard, President of Torch Clean Energy. “The Gridstack Pro 5000 will allow us to shift cost-effective solar generation to be dispatched when the grid needs it most.”

With more than 22 GWh of battery energy storage capacity deployed or contracted across 90+ projects in the United States, Fluence is supporting leading U.S. utilities, power producers, and developers with cutting-edge storage solutions that enable a more reliable and cost-effective grid.

About Torch Clean Energy

Torch is a developer and owner of renewable energy assets, with a particular focus in the Mid-Atlantic U.S. and the desert Southwest. Torch has originated, developed, and sold more than 1.2 gigawatts of renewable power assets and is partnered with Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (“MSIP”), a leading global private infrastructure investment platform with approximately $18 billion in assets under management since inception. Founded in 2006, MSIP has invested in a diverse portfolio of over 40 investments across transport, digital infrastructure, energy transition and utilities. MSIP targets assets that provide essential public goods and services with the potential for value creation through active asset management. Torch serves as MSIP’s U.S. renewable energy independent power producer (IPP) platform.

For more information on MSIP, visit https://www.morganstanley.com/im/en-us/capital-seeker/infrastructure/teams/infrastructure-team-cs.html.

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage and optimization software for renewables and storage. The Company's solutions and operational services are helping to create a more resilient grid and unlock the full potential of renewable portfolios. With gigawatts of projects successfully contracted, deployed, and under management across nearly 50 markets, the Company is transforming the way we power our world for a more sustainable future.

For more information, visit our website, or follow us on LinkedIn or X. To stay up to date on the latest industry insights, sign up for Fluence's Full Potential Blog.

