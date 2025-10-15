CEA Industries ($BNC) to Participate in the LD Micro Main Event XIX on October 21, 2025, and Stocktoberfest Presented by StockTwits on October 22, 2025

Louisville, CO, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEA Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: BNC) (“BNC” or “the Company”), a growth-oriented company focused on managing the world’s largest corporate treasury of BNB token, today announced it will be presenting at two upcoming investor conferences.

LD Micro Main Event XIX

Date: Tuesday, October 21

Format: 1x1 meetings + Fireside Chat Presentation at 4:30pm PT

Location: San Diego, CA

Stocktoberfest Presented by StockTwits

Date: Wednesday, October 22

Format: Panel at 10:45am PT: “Who is Today’s Retail Investor & What are they looking for? Data, Insights" Hosted by Anne Marie Gianutsos. Panelists include: David Namdar - CEA Industries, Jillian DelSignore - Nasdaq, Will Rhind - GraniteShares, Bret Kenwell – eToro.

To schedule a meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or email James@HaydenIR.com.

CEA Industries Media Inquiries: bnc@cw8.co

Investor Relations: james@haydenir.com

About CEA Industries Inc.

CEA Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: BNC) is a growth-oriented company that has focused on building category-leading businesses in consumer markets, including building and managing the world’s largest corporate treasury of BNB, the native cryptocurrency of the BNB Chain ecosystem. BNC offers investors institutional-grade exposure to BNB.

