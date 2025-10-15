CEA Industries ($BNC) to Participate in the LD Micro Main Event XIX on October 21, 2025, and Stocktoberfest Presented by StockTwits on October 22, 2025

Louisville, CO, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEA Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: BNC) (“BNC” or “the Company”), a growth-oriented company focused on managing the world’s largest corporate treasury of BNB token, today announced it will be presenting at two upcoming investor conferences.
LD Micro Main Event XIX
Date: Tuesday, October 21
Format: 1x1 meetings + Fireside Chat Presentation at 4:30pm PT
Location: San Diego, CA
Stocktoberfest Presented by StockTwits
Date: Wednesday, October 22
Format: Panel at 10:45am PT: “Who is Today’s Retail Investor & What are they looking for? Data, Insights" Hosted by Anne Marie Gianutsos. Panelists include: David Namdar - CEA Industries, Jillian DelSignore - Nasdaq, Will Rhind - GraniteShares, Bret Kenwell – eToro.
About CEA Industries Inc.
CEA Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: BNC) is a growth-oriented company that has focused on building category-leading businesses in consumer markets, including building and managing the world’s largest corporate treasury of BNB, the native cryptocurrency of the BNB Chain ecosystem. BNC offers investors institutional-grade exposure to BNB.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” The statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release specifically contains forward-looking statements regarding BNC’s expectations or beliefs regarding (i) the longevity of the Company’s position as the largest BNB treasury in the world; (ii) the long-term growth and adoption of the BNB ecosystem; (iii) BNC’s role in advancing BNB’s global adoption; (iv) the growth of interest from institutional partners and investors worldwide; (v) BNC being the most trusted and strategically positioned digital asset treasury; (vi) progress and achievement of the Company's goals regarding BNB acquisition and staking, the long-term value of BNB, continued growth and advancement of the Company's BNB treasury strategy and the applicable benefits to the Company; and (vii) BNC’s ability to scale its holdings and introduce innovative structures, which result in lasting value to shareholders. BNC wishes to caution readers that these forward-looking statements may be affected by the risks and uncertainties in BNC’s business as well as other important factors may have affected and could in the future affect BNC’s actual results and could cause BNC’s actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of BNC. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, readers should consider various risk factors, which include, but are not limited to, BNC’s ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; BNC’s ability to finance its current business and proposed future business, including the ability to finance the continued acquisition of BNB; the competitive environment of BNC’s business; and the future value and adoption of BNB. Actual future performance outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions and risks, many of which are beyond BNC’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements and the information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosures contained in BNC’s filings with the SEC, including BNC’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 27, 2025, Form 10-KT filed with the SEC on July 25, 2025 and Form S-3ASR filed with the SEC on August 25, 2025, each as may be amended or supplemented from time to time. Copies of BNC’s filings with the SEC are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. BNC undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.