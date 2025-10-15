Human Interest Advisors Enhances Investment Lineup with Great Gray CITs Invested in BlackRock Index Strategies, Lowering Fees for Small Business Clients

New 3(38) investment lineup lowers average expense ratio by up to nearly 33%1; HIA is one of the first in the industry2 to use Collective Investment Trusts for tens of thousands of businesses



SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Human Interest Advisors (HIA)3 announced a new 3(38) investment fiduciary lineup designed to significantly lower costs for over 40,000 small and medium businesses. The new lineup, which includes Great Gray Collective Investment Trusts (CITs) with underlying investment in BlackRock index solutions, among other investment strategies, offers new investment options that are up to 63% less expensive than the previous options4, reducing the average investment expense ratio of the model portfolios5 managed by HIA from 0.06-0.07% to between 0.04-0.05%.6

This change is projected to save nearly 675,000 participants of the Plans who use HIA’s model portfolios an estimated $1.6 to $2.4 million collectively in fees7 in the next year alone. The move is the latest in HIA's ongoing mission to maximize value for 401(k) clients. By providing broader access to investment strategies at prices historically only available to large plans, HIA continues to promote fee transparency and lower costs for businesses of all sizes. HIA is one of the first investment advisors to enable access to CITs through a centralized platform of tens of thousands of plans through a single 3(38) lineup.2

"We are creating a future where every American has access to the most efficient and effective tools for retirement savings. The addition of low-cost CITs across tens of thousands of our 401(k) plans is a major milestone in turning that vision into a reality,” said Ronnie Cox, Investment Director for Human Interest Advisors. “This is more than a product launch—it's about changing the economic equation for retirement savers in the small and medium plan market."

The development continues HIA’s track record of innovation and disruption by minimizing fees, enabling businesses to offer retirement plans with low-cost investment options that help simplify plan setup and ongoing management.

About Human Interest

Human Interest, Retirement Industry Disruptor™, is focused on fixing a broken industry that often relies on legacy technology, manual processes, and offshored service models. Human Interest is transforming the way 401(k)s should work, including several industry firsts: eliminating transaction fees, offering a cash-back incentive program for plan participants, and the first of its kind money-back customer experience guarantee.

Human Interest has won several accolades, including the 2025 Fast Company Most Innovative Award and the 2025 Stevie Gold Award in Customer Experience.8 Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, Human Interest has helped provide retirement benefits to employees at 40,000 companies and counting. For more information, please visit humaninterest.com .

About Human Interest Advisors

Human Interest Advisors (HIA) is an SEC-Registered Investment Adviser that helps 401(k) plan customers provide their employees with diversified and affordable investment options. The advisory service leverages an easy-to-use digital platform to deliver recommended portfolio allocations. HIA is a subsidiary of Human Interest Inc. HIA’s advisory services are bundled with Human Interest Inc.’s plan administration and recordkeeping services. For more information, please visit humaninterest.com/hia .

Disclosures

This content has been prepared for informational purposes only, and should not be construed as tax, legal, or individualized investment advice. Neither Human Interest Inc. nor Human Interest Advisors LLC provides tax or legal advice. Consult an appropriate professional regarding your situation. The views expressed are subject to change. In the event third-party data and/or statistics are used, they have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable; however, we cannot guarantee their accuracy or completeness. Investing involves risk, including risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

About Great Gray CITs

Great Gray Trust Company, LLC (“Great Gray”) serves as Trustee for its bank collective investment funds (“Funds”) and maintains ultimate fiduciary authority over the management of, and investments made in, the Funds. HIA clients will be able to invest in four Great Gray Funds, which invest in strategies managed by BlackRock. The Funds are not mutual funds as the Funds and their units are exempt from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and the Securities Act of 1933, respectively.

Investments in the Funds are not bank deposits or obligations of and are not insured or guaranteed by Great Gray Trust Company, LLC, any bank, the FDIC, the Federal Reserve, or any other governmental agency. The Funds are commingled investment vehicles, and as such, the values of the underlying investments will rise and fall according to market activity; it is possible to lose money by investing in the Funds.

Participation in Collective Investment Trust Funds is limited primarily to qualified retirement plans and certain state or local government plans and is not available to IRAs, non-governmental health and welfare plans and, in certain cases, Keogh (H.R. 10) plans. Collective Investment Trust Funds may be suitable investments for plan fiduciaries seeking to construct a well-diversified retirement savings program. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of any pooled investment fund carefully before investing. Great Gray® and Great Gray Trust Company are service marks used in connection with various fiduciary and non-fiduciary services offered by Great Gray Trust Company, LLC.

