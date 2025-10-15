Noodles & Company to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Results on November 5, 2025

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Joe Christina, Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Hynes, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. A press release with third quarter 2025 financial results will be issued after the market close that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 201-389-0920. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13756125. The replay will be available until Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the Company’s corporate website at investor.noodles.com under the “Events & Presentations” page. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Noodles & Company



Noodles & Company has known noodles since 1995. For 30 years, the brand has brought people together over craveable classics and globally inspired flavors, from indulgent Creamy Mac & Cheese to bold Japanese Pan Noodles. With more than 400 restaurants and a team of passionate noodle lovers, Noodles is built on flavor, comfort, and a people-first culture. Recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Favorite Restaurants and Best Loyalty Programs and honored by Forbes and QSR as a top employer, Noodles continues to define what it means to be a fast-casual favorite.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

investorrelations@noodles.com

Media

Danielle Moore

press@noodles.com

Source: Noodles & Company