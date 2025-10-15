Clark Street Associates Expands into Canada to Unlock New Government Funding Opportunities

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clark Street Associates (Clark Street), an advisory firm specializing in government funding for hard tech companies in sectors such as critical minerals, semiconductors, climate technology, and defense, today announced its expansion into Canada. The move opens up opportunities for Clark Street’s existing and prospective clients to take advantage of a market where government investment is rapidly increasing—and often with less competition for available funding.

Canada’s federal government is aggressively deploying capital to build domestic technology capabilities, creating unprecedented opportunities for companies that understand how to navigate this landscape. Billions of dollars are being allotted across key strategic areas, including:

Defense: Beginning in 2025, Canada will exceed NATO's requirement that 20% of military budgets go to major equipment and technology, representing a C$13.2 billion growth opportunity in advanced defense manufacturing, cybersecurity, and R&D. The Canadian federal government has also pledged to reach 5% of GDP in defense-related investments, an estimated C$150 billion annually, while also increasing annual expenditures from C$39.0 billion in 2024–25 to more than C$52.2 billion by 2029–30.

AI & Quantum: With a desire to compete in the global AI race, Canada has already awarded over C$74 million in quantum technology grants in the past year alone. This trend is only going to continue as the government is investing heavily in next-generation compute platforms, including a C$2 billion Sovereign AI Compute Strategy to expand access to high-performance infrastructure.

Critical Minerals: The country's Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund is offering up C$1.5 billion through 2030 to support clean energy and transportation infrastructure for mineral production. Likewise, the updated Critical Minerals Strategy includes over C$550 million in commitments, including new tax credits, funding for innovation, and expanded infrastructure, aimed at making Canada a global supplier of choice.

Clean Energy: Canada continues to focus on clean energy, opening up new avenues for U.S. companies to establish a footprint there. The country aims to offer C$93B in Clean Economy Investment Tax Credits by 2034 – 2035, which will cover clean technology, manufacturing, carbon capture, and hydrogen projects.

“Canada is investing boldly to turn today’s challenges into tomorrow’s opportunities—building in sectors from energy to critical minerals and beyond,” said Simon Pomel, Senior Trade Commissioner at the Canadian Consulate in San Francisco. “We invite global innovators and industry leaders to see Canada as their next platform for growth—where world-class infrastructure, skilled talent, and a stable, values-driven economy position you to lead on solutions critical to our shared security and prosperity.”

With Clark Street now moving into the region, its clients stand to benefit from these funds as it offers a new platform to win grants and contracts aligned with Canada’s national priorities. As part of the expansion, Clark Street will offer its full breadth of services—from site selection to federal and provincial funding—to companies looking to establish a footprint in Canada.

“Expanding into Canada isn’t just about geography, it’s about timing,” said Stephen Empedocles, CEO at Clark Street Associates. “With billions in new funding coming online, Canada is opening the door for companies to launch new projects, scale faster, and build lasting partnerships. Our job is to make sure innovators take full advantage of these opportunities, establish projects in the region, and build meaningful partnerships with our neighbors to the north.”

