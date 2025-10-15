Synaptics Launches the Next Generation of Astra™ Multimodal GenAI Processors to Power the Future of the Intelligent IoT Edge

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA ) announces the new Astra™ SL2600 Series of multimodal Edge AI processors designed to deliver exceptional power and performance. The Astra SL2600 series enables a new generation of cost-effective intelligent devices that make the cognitive Internet of Things (IoT) possible.

The SL2600 Series will launch with the SL2610 product line , featuring five processor families tailored for diverse Edge AI applications. These processors are purpose-built for the next wave of smart appliances, home and factory automation equipment, charging infrastructure, healthcare devices, retail point of sale terminals and scanners, autonomous robotic systems, UAVs, casual gaming devices, and more.



The Astra SL2610 processors are powered by the new Synaptics Torq™ Edge AI platform , combining future-ready NPU architectures with open-source compilers, to set a new standard in IoT AI application development. Torq delivers the first production deployment of Google’s RISC-V-based Coral NPU with dynamic operator support, future-proofing Edge AI designs. Leveraging an open-source IREE/MLIR compiler and runtime, it embodies a developer-first approach. The SL2610 product line integrates Arm® Cortex®-A55, Cortex®-M52 with Helium™, and Mali™ GPU technologies, and these processors take a comprehensive, multi-layered approach to building security directly into the silicon, enabling immutable root of trust, threat detection, and an application crypto coprocessor to manage intensive AI workloads.



The SL2610 product line encompasses five pin-to-pin compatible families: SL2611, SL2613, SL2615, SL2617, and SL2619, built for a wide range of solutions from battery-powered and passively cooled devices to high-performance industrial vision systems. These processors deliver hallmark power efficiency and seamless integration with Synaptics Veros™ Connectivity —across Wi-Fi 6/6E/7, BT/BLE, Thread, and UWB—providing a unified developer experience that accelerates time-to-market.



“With the Astra SL2610 product line, Synaptics is redefining what’s possible for Edge AI. Through industry-leading power efficiency and breakthrough multimodal AI acceleration, these processors deliver the architectural foundation for customers to design scalable, next-generation IoT solutions,” said Vikram Gupta, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Edge AI IoT Processors, Synaptics.



Google Vice President and Head of Google Research Yossi Matias, said, “Google Research is excited to collaborate with Synaptics on Edge AI. By integrating our Coral NPU ML accelerator, we are helping create an ecosystem that will simplify development and unlock powerful new experiences. This partnership is a catalyst to move the industry forward and help make devices even more useful.”

Global Partners and Customers Trust Synaptics to Drive the Future of Edge AI



Nina Turner, Research Director, Enabling Technologies and Semiconductors, IDC

“As Edge AI adoption expands, multimodal capabilities are emerging as a way to enable more context-aware user experiences. Companies such as Synaptics, in collaboration with Google, are contributing to the development of this landscape. Open-source technologies will be an important factor in accelerating innovation and adoption.”

Kurt Preston, Vice President, Global Operations, Sonos

“We chose to collaborate with Synaptics because of their deep expertise in audio processing, multimodal AI, wireless connectivity, and low-power solutions. Their collaborative development approach, global footprint, and supply resiliency make them an ideal technology partner for Sonos.”



John Reeder, VP, Cisco

“For more than a decade, Cisco has partnered with Synaptics on solutions for enterprise conferencing and networked audio systems, relying on their advanced processors and connectivity technology. We are encouraged by their dedication to enriching communication experiences using AI-​capable SoCs and look forward to our continued engagement as a trusted partner.”

Jarrod Seymour, Vice President, Marine Segment Leader, Garmin

“Synaptics’ broad portfolio, advanced technology, and fantastic support are top notch, but what is truly differentiating is the engagement and action to address our needs, delivering solutions that move our multi-function displays forward with the latest features.”



Pedro Bandeira, Senior Vice President, Home Products, Deutsche Telekom

“At Deutsche Telekom, we believe the future of the connected home lies in intelligent solutions that are both powerful and secure. By working with Synaptics, we are bringing AI into the home in a way that ensures data never needs to leave the customer’s environment. This new generation of solutions, powered by AI-native SoCs enables us to deliver innovative services today and unlock entirely new experiences for tomorrow—all while keeping privacy at the center.”



James Barnett, Global R&D Director, Verisure

“Verisure has worked closely with Synaptics in bringing advanced connectivity solutions to the home security market, delivering exceptional new security experiences. We look forward to strengthening our partnership and exploring the opportunities enabled by Synaptics’ new AI-driven scalable SoCs.”



Paul Williamson, SVP & GM, IoT Business, Arm

“As AI shifts to the Edge, efficient and secure multimodal processing is becoming essential. By building on the Arm compute platform, Synaptics’ latest generation of Astra AI-native processors combine low-power compute, advanced security, and high-performance graphics, with the broadest developer ecosystem in the industry. This foundation enables richer user experiences, reducing latency, and unlocking new opportunities for intelligence at the Edge.”



Robert Otręba, CEO, Grinn

"Grinn has built a reputation for transforming ideas into standout IoT products. Synaptics Astra brings unmatched versatility as a powerful and differentiated Edge AI platform, and the Synaptics team has been an invaluable partner—delivering exceptional collaboration enabling our team to bring application-ready System-on-Modules for consumer and industrial deployments ranging from home automation device to Edge AI-enabled industrial robots.”



Samuel Imgrueth, CEO, Toradex

“We chose Synaptics for its AI-native Astra silicon portfolio, to bring production-ready SBCs and System-on-Modules for mission-critical IoT deployments, enabled via the industry-leading Torizon OS. We found a partner deeply committed to our mutual success across Industrial IoT, delivering hands-on hardware and software expertise."



Pete Warden, CEO, Moonshine AI

“Synaptics’ Astra processors were an ideal technology platform for running Moonshine across resource constrained IoT devices, with accurate, conversational, and command-based speech recognition and multi-lingual support. With the SL2610 bringing native transformer support, we look forward to our continued engagement with Synaptics.”



Marcel van den Heuvel, CEO, TechNexion

“At TechNexion, our deep experience in the industrial market has shown us the value of scalable, future-ready solutions. By partnering with Synaptics and integrating the Astra SL2610 into our system-on-modules, we enable our customers to accelerate innovation, while staying flexible for tomorrow’s application needs. We are proud to bring this powerful combination to the market and deliver a proven platform that our customers can build upon with confidence.”

