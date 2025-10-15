Agenda Announced for 2026 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference Featuring Leading Speakers Dedicated to Groundbreaking Research and Clinical Achievements in Neuromuscular Disease

New York, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) today announced the agenda including tracks and chairs for the 2026 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference being held March 8-11, 2026, in Orlando, Florida. Read the full agenda here.

Sharon Hesterlee, PhD, President and CEO, Muscular Dystrophy Association said, “The 2026 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference reflects the remarkable momentum of our field as treatments for neuromuscular diseases rapidly advance. Almost every major breakthrough in research, care, and treatment has roots in the connections and collaborations formed at this conference. This year’s agenda highlights the innovation driving us forward—from gene therapies and disease-modifying drugs to transformative approaches in clinical care. The breadth of expertise represented by our session chairs and speakers underscores Muscular Dystrophy Association’s role as the central convener of the global neuromuscular community, bringing together the very leaders who are shaping the future of this field.”

The 2026 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference will explore the latest research and clinical advancements for neuromuscular disease in the era of treatments with sessions led by top industry professionals including:

SCHEDULE

March 8

Welcome reception including posters in the exhibit hall.

Invitation only sessions for MDA Care Center Directors, MDA Allied Health Workshop, MDA Trainee Networking Session, and MDA NeuroMuscular Advocacy Collaborative (NMAC) session.

March 9-10

Conference welcome and opening remarks, keynote address, MDA Legacy and Community Awards, sessions, networking reception and posters in the exhibit hall.

March 11

New, Novel, and Noteworthy: Neuromuscular Disease Highlights with oral presentations from abstracts and updates on clinical trials.

2026 MDA CONFERENCE TRACKS AND CHAIRS

March 9-11

Allied Health

Managing Diet & Exercise: In Clinic and Beyond : Chairs, Meghan Moore Burk, DPT, PT, NCS, University of Colorado & Laura Watne, MS, RD, CSP, Children’s Hospital of Colorado

: Chairs, Meghan Moore Burk, DPT, PT, NCS, University of Colorado & Laura Watne, MS, RD, CSP, Children’s Hospital of Colorado Adaptive Equipment in Pediatric NMD: Offering Support through Transition : Chair, Kaitlin Young Batley, MD, Children’s Health, Dallas, TX

: Chair, Kaitlin Young Batley, MD, Children’s Health, Dallas, TX Recreation: Making Exercise Fun! Chair, Diane Murrell, MSW, LCSW, Texas Children’s Hospital

Chair, Diane Murrell, MSW, LCSW, Texas Children’s Hospital Coordinating and Administering Care : How to Pull Off the Balancing Act? Chair, Christina Trout, MD, University of Iowa Children’s Hospital

: How to Pull Off the Balancing Act? Chair, Christina Trout, MD, University of Iowa Children’s Hospital Gene Therapy: Impact on the Care Team – Goals & Roles

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

From Genes to Pathways: New Frontiers in ALS Drug Discover : Chair, Bryan Traynor, MD, PhD, MMSc, FANA, FRCPI, FRCP, National Institutes of Health

: Chair, Bryan Traynor, MD, PhD, MMSc, FANA, FRCPI, FRCP, National Institutes of Health Advancing ALS Therapeutics: Targets, Tools, and Trial Readiness: Chair, Nicholas J. Maragakis, MD, Neuromuscular Medicine, Johns Hopkins

Care Trends

Healthcare & Policy: Practicing Medicine in Turbulent Times : Chairs, Joel Cartner, Esq, MDA and Leslie Delfiner, MD, Albert Einstein College of Medicine

: Chairs, Joel Cartner, Esq, MDA and Leslie Delfiner, MD, Albert Einstein College of Medicine Technology & Innovation: Rolie in NMD Care : Chair, Chad Heatwole, MD, MS-CI, University of Rochester Medical Center

: Chair, Chad Heatwole, MD, MS-CI, University of Rochester Medical Center Checking In: Asking the Right Questions to Assess Health & Well-Being : Chair, Collette Gramszolo, PhD, The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

: Chair, Collette Gramszolo, PhD, The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia ALS: Optimizing Care and Support: Chair, Kelly McCoy Gross, RN, Washington University

Disease Mechanism & Therapeutic Strategy

Breaking the Cycle: Therapeutic Strategies for Repeat Expansion Diseases : Chair, Christopher Grunseich, MD, National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke

: Chair, Christopher Grunseich, MD, National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke Muscle Regeneration and Repair : Chair, Noah Weisleder, PhD, University of Kentucky College of Medicine

: Chair, Noah Weisleder, PhD, University of Kentucky College of Medicine Inherited Peripheral Neuropathies: Progress : Chair, Brett Morrison, MD, Johns Hopkins Medicine

: Chair, Brett Morrison, MD, Johns Hopkins Medicine Inflammation & Immune Dysregulation in NMD : Chair, Kanneboyina Nagaraju, PhD, DVM, Binghampton University, SUNY

: Chair, Kanneboyina Nagaraju, PhD, DVM, Binghampton University, SUNY Reimagining Delivery: Non-Viral Approaches in Gene Therapy: Chair, Scot Wolfe, PhD, University of Massachusetts, Chan Medical School

Drug Development Considerations

Immune Response Considerations in Gene Therapy : Chair, Sergio Armando Villalta, PhD, UC Irvine School of Medicine

: Chair, Sergio Armando Villalta, PhD, UC Irvine School of Medicine Next Generation Registry Development : Chair, Andre Paredes, PhD, Muscular Dystrophy Association

: Chair, Andre Paredes, PhD, Muscular Dystrophy Association Beyond the Science: Navigating Today’s Drug Develop Climate: Chair, Paul Melmeyer, Muscular Dystrophy Association

Lab To Life

Titinopathies : Chair, Sarah Foye, Team Titin, Inc.

: Chair, Sarah Foye, Team Titin, Inc. Therapeutic Landscape for Autoimmune Neuromuscular Diseases : Chair, Tahseen Mozaffar, MD, UC Irvine Health

: Chair, Tahseen Mozaffar, MD, UC Irvine Health Infantile/Pediatric Forms of Adult-Onset Neuromuscular Diseases : Chair, Payam Mohassel, MD, Johns Hopkins Medicine

: Chair, Payam Mohassel, MD, Johns Hopkins Medicine Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophies : Chair, Nicholas E. Johnson, MD, MSci, FAAN, Virginia Commonwealth University

: Chair, Nicholas E. Johnson, MD, MSci, FAAN, Virginia Commonwealth University Mitochondrial Myopathies: Chair, Giovanni Manfredi, MD, PhD, Weill Cornell Medicine

Neurology

Multi-System Management of Specific Neuromuscular Diseases : Chair, Suma Babu, MBBS, MPH, Massachusetts Genal Hospital

: Chair, Suma Babu, MBBS, MPH, Massachusetts Genal Hospital Stump the Fellow: Guess-Who Style Case Challenges : Chairs, Bakri Elsheikh, MD, MBBS, The Ohio State University, Wexner Medical Center and Katherine Mathews, MD, University of Iowa, Carver College of Medicine

: Chairs, Bakri Elsheikh, MD, MBBS, The Ohio State University, Wexner Medical Center and Katherine Mathews, MD, University of Iowa, Carver College of Medicine Emerging Care Strategies: Optimizing Therapies : Chair, Aravindhan Veerapandiyan, MD, Arkansas Children’s Hospital

: Chair, Aravindhan Veerapandiyan, MD, Arkansas Children’s Hospital Emerging Care Strategies: Early Intervention : Chair, Brianna Brun, MD, University of Rochester Medical Center

: Chair, Brianna Brun, MD, University of Rochester Medical Center Gene Therapy: Safety, Monitoring, & Reporting : Chair, Richard Finkel, MD, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

: Chair, Richard Finkel, MD, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Office Hours: Navigating the Business of Care: Chair, Crystal Proud, MD, Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters

Angela Lek, PhD, interim Chief Research Officer, Muscular Dystrophy Association, said:

“Every year, this conference reminds us just how powerful this community is when we come together. The 2026 agenda is a testament to that strength—scientists pushing boundaries, clinicians redefining standards of care, industry partners sharing cutting-edge clinical trial results, and advocates ensuring no voice is left behind. It’s more than a meeting of experts; it’s where momentum becomes movement.”

Abstract Submission Guidelines

The abstract submission portal is now open. All abstracts automatically qualify for poster presentations. For those submitting an abstract who would like to be considered for oral presentations at the 2026 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference, the highest priority will be given to those who submit abstracts on or before November 14, 2025. The final deadline for oral presentation consideration is December 31, 2025. All abstracts automatically qualify for the poster session. Should there be any questions regarding this policy, please contact mdaconference@mdausa.org.

Barry Byrne, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Advisor and Board Member for Muscular Dystrophy Association, and Associate Chair of Pediatrics and Director of the Powell Gene Therapy Center at the University of Florida said, “This conference continues to be a cornerstone for sharing the most current scientific discoveries and clinical strategies in neuromuscular disease. Each year, the agenda grows to reflect the pace of innovation, from new trial results to advances in our delivery of care for patients that improve quality of life. I look forward to welcoming colleagues from around the world to Orlando as we learn from each other and build on our shared commitment to better outcomes for the neuromuscular community.”

MDA Community Members

Members of the neuromuscular disease community registered with MDA are welcome to participate in the virtual conference at no cost or attend in person at a discounted rate offered for patients, caregivers, and MDA volunteers until allotted spaces are filled. Those interested in attending virtually or in-person may complete this form. Once verified by MDA, individuals will receive a separate email containing a registration link for the 2026 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference.

Neuromuscular Focused Advocacy Organizations

Neuromuscular disease focused advocacy organizations are encouraged to register in-person for the MDA Advocacy led NeuroMuscular Advocacy Collaborative (NMAC) session. To register for the invitation only meeting, contact Advocacy@mdausa.org.

Paul Melmeyer, MPP, EVP, Public Policy & Advocacy, Muscular Dystrophy Association said, “As chair of the session on navigating today’s drug development climate and host of the Neuromuscular Advocacy Collaborative meeting, I am inspired by how this conference elevates the patient voice alongside the scientific and clinical research. Advocacy and public policy play a crucial role in ensuring that every discovery translates into meaningful access for the people who need it most. By uniting researchers, clinicians, industry leaders, and advocacy organizations, we strengthen our ability to advance public policy solutions that expand care, accelerate approvals, and protect the independence of people living with neuromuscular diseases.”

Social Media Engagement

MDA will be sharing updates and information on its social media channels using #MDAconference. The social media engagement toolkit is available here. Follow MDA on Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads, Bluesky, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Registration

For additional information and to register, click here. Early bird registration deadline is December 31, 2025.

Sponsors

MDA extends its appreciation to the premier sponsors whose support helps bring the neuromuscular community together at the 2026 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference, including:

Strength of Life: argenx, Biogen, BridgeBio, Novartis

Circle of Strength: ITF Therapeutics, Scholar Rock

About the MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference

MDA is the convener of the largest global gathering of the neuromuscular disease community. The four-day international event will bring together renowned researchers, clinicians, affiliated health care providers, academicians, advocates, and industry leaders to explore the latest advances in the field of neuromuscular disease. Last year’s MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference included over 2,500 attendees (2,000 in-person; 500 virtual) from 41 countries with 8 specialized tracks, 39 sessions, 207 speakers, 56 exhibitors, 18 industry sponsored forums, 236 in-person posters, 379 virtual posters, 56 oral poster presentations, and 20 patient advocacy organizations exhibiting (with 37 organizations participating in the NMAC meeting). This conference is the largest worldwide gathering of the neuromuscular disease community and serves as a vital platform for knowledge-sharing and collaboration.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular conditions. For 75 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating support and inclusion of families living with neuromuscular disease. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads, Bluesky, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association’s 75th Anniversary

In 2025, the Muscular Dystrophy Association proudly marks 75 years of legacy, impact, and momentum in the fight against neuromuscular diseases. Since our founding, MDA has been at the forefront of research breakthroughs, providing access to comprehensive care, and championing the rights of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular diseases. This milestone has been made possible by generations of dedicated support from people living with neuromuscular disease, their families, researchers, clinicians, volunteers, and donors—who boldly drive our mission forward. As we look ahead, we remain committed to honoring this legacy, building on the impact we’ve made together, and continuing our momentum toward transformative progress for people living with neuromuscular disorders. Learn more at MDA75.org.

