CBAK Energy Announces Completion of Product Portfolio Upgrade and Launch of New Production Line for Model 40135 with Orders Exceeding Three Months’ Capacity After Only One Month of Operation

DALIAN, China, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) (“CBAK Energy” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries and integrated electric energy solutions in China, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Dalian CBAK Power Battery Co., Ltd. (“Dalian CBAK”), has completed its product portfolio upgrade and commenced operation of a new production line for its Model 40135 battery. The Model 40135 features a larger size and higher capacity compared to the Company’s current best-selling and flagship product, Model 32140.

Starting in 2025, Dalian CBAK has been investing in the establishment of this new production line to upgrade its core product from the Model 26650, which was originally developed in 2006. As part of this transition, major customers of Dalian CBAK are currently testing, validating, and migrating to the new Model 40135, which has temporarily impacted sales performance during the transition period.

With the launch of the new production line, Dalian CBAK has achieved an initial daily production capacity of approximately 20,000 cells and, within just one month of operation, has already delivered around 500,000 cells, generating approximately US$2 million in revenue. The Company expects production to ramp up to about 100,000 cells per day by the end of this year. Despite operating at limited capacity for only a month, Dalian CBAK has already received orders totaling approximately 1.2 million cells pending delivery, representing an estimated US$5 million in revenue and demonstrating the strong market demand for the new model.

“CBAK Energy’s product portfolio now includes small cylindrical cell models such as 26650/26700, and large cylindrical models including 32140/40135,” said Zhiguang Hu, CEO of CBAK Energy. “We remain committed to continuous R&D investment and to introducing new cell models that meet evolving market needs. The strong inflow of orders in just a month days has strengthened our confidence in the Model 40135, and we expect Dalian CBAK’s sales performance to reach new highs soon. We also look forward to completing the first phase of the expansion at our Nanjing facility and will share further updates with the market in due course.”

About CBAK Energy

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) is a leading high-tech enterprise in China engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of new energy high power lithium batteries and raw materials for use in manufacturing high power lithium batteries. The applications of the Company's products and solutions include electric vehicles, light electric vehicles, electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply (UPS), and other high-power applications. In January 2006, CBAK Energy became the first lithium battery manufacturer in China listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. CBAK Energy has multiple operating subsidiaries in Dalian, Nanjing and Shaoxing, as well as a large-scale R&D and production base in Dalian.

For more information, please visit ir.cbak.com.cn.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Our actual results may differ materially or perhaps significantly from those discussed herein, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

