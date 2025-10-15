InformedDNA and Know Your Lemons Foundation® Expand Access to Early Detection and Genetic Counseling for Breast Cancer

Partnership combines expertise in oncology, patient education and precision medicine with personalized screening recommendations for those at various risks for breast cancer

Extends Know Your Lemons’ mission to provide breast cancer education and guidance

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. and LEWISVILLE, Idaho, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InformedDNA® , a precision health company revolutionizing the application of genomic insights, today announced a new partnership with the Know Your Lemons Foundation , an internationally-recognized breast health charity dedicated to improving early detection of breast cancer worldwide. The partnership provides easy access to early detection and preventative resources supported by expert genetic counseling services to help patients personalize their screening and risk management, and drive better health outcomes.

InformedDNA will provide its genetic counseling services in collaboration with Know Your Lemons’ “at Work” program , a US-focused employee wellness initiative developed to improve breast cancer early detection. The “at Work” program includes educational materials, webinars and exclusive features on an award-winning mobile app that helps US-based companies promote breast health awareness among employees, regardless of gender or age.

The exclusive “at Work” mobile app includes self-exam guidance, mammogram scheduling, and a comprehensive assessment tool which measures an individual’s risk for breast cancer based on the Tyrer-Cuzick risk model. As part of the risk assessment experience, participants now also have the opportunity to learn about genetic counseling and engage with a licensed and board-certified InformedDNA genetic counselor to:

Review their risk profile, and personal and family health history in detail

Get questions answered by a licensed expert

Discuss the pros and cons of genetic testing

Obtain clinical genetic testing if elected

Explain the results of any genetic testing performed and understand how they might impact future care decisions

Explore how their test results may influence others in their family

Genetic counseling and testing services are a covered benefit through most insurers.

“Our collaboration with InformedDNA really elevates the level of guidance and insight we can offer to our large community,” said Dr. Corrine Ellsworth-Beaumont, founder and CEO of the Know Your Lemons Foundation. “Combining the education and risk screening in our mobile app with InformedDNA’s expert genetic counseling provides users with answers to some of their most important questions and gives them greater control over their path forward.”

“Know Your Lemons has used its innovative platform and voice to make tremendous progress educating about breast cancer, advocating for patients, and mobilizing early detection all over the world,” said Dr. Surya Singh, CEO of InformedDNA. “Our organizations share the belief that genetic counseling and testing can further those goals by helping patients make more informed and effective care decisions based on their unique genomics. We’re very pleased to partner with one of the real trail blazers in the field.”

About Know Your Lemons

The Know Your Lemons Foundation is an internationally recognized breast health charity dedicated to improving early detection of breast cancer worldwide. It uses creative and empowering educational tools, most famously the viral "Know Your Lemons" campaign, to overcome barriers of fear, taboo, and low literacy.

The foundation aims to improve global breast cancer survival rates through accessible education on breast cancer symptoms, self-exams, and screening, with a vision for earlier diagnoses.

The foundation's approach has significantly impacted breast cancer education: Its campaign has reached billions and helped individuals identify symptoms. Materials are available in over 40 languages. The campaign is evidence-based and increases confidence in recognizing signs of breast cancer.

About InformedDNA

InformedDNA® is the country's leading applied genomics solutions company, helping harness the full power of precision medicine. With the largest independent staff of board-certified genetics specialists in the U.S., InformedDNA ensures that health organizations have access to the highest quality, most current genomics insights to optimize clinical decisions.