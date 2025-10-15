DBG Launches AVO College Influencer Tour at the University of Alabama featuring Hallie Batchelder, Sydney Thomas, Sarah Ashlee Barker, Ha-Ha Clinton Dix and Mary Sergi this Saturday, October 18th

Austin, Texas, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) (the “Company” or “DBG”) today announces it is launching its first ever AVO College Influencer Tour at the University of Alabama for the Alabama Crimson Tide versus Tennessee Volunteers football game this Saturday, October 18th.

The AVO College Influencer Tour will feature the following amazing and influencers and athletes:

Hallie Batchelder from the Unwell Network and her extremely popular podcast, “Extra Dirty”

Sydney Thomas, Social Media Influencer & Model, and University of Alabama graduate

Sarah Ashlee Barker, former All-SEC basketball player at Alabama and first round draft pick of the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks

Ha-Ha Clinton Dix, former two-time National Champion football player at Alabama and Pro Bowler for the Green Bay Packers

Mary Sergi, a former Alabama cheerleader and top tier content creator



These influencers and athletes will be making a personal appearance at both the “Supe Store on the Quad” and “Champions Lane” before the game on Saturday, October 18th from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

This special influencer event offers students, alumni, families and all fans of both Alabama and Tennessee a unique opportunity to meet-and-greet these talented people, as well as sign AVO x Yea Alabama apparel (https://store.yea-alabama.com/collections/avo).

Yea Alabama will earn a 20% royalty on all revenue from the AVO x Yea Alabama apparel collection (https://store.yea-alabama.com/collections/avo). Additionally, AVO and Yea Alabama are committed to generate future NIL market driven opportunities for female student-athletes, which is one of the first NIL initiatives directed specifically to female student-athletes.

“We believe that this is a great opportunity to bring together top female influencers and athletes, as well as male athletes to support women’s sports and the female student-athletes across the country. We are extremely grateful that Yea Alabama believed in this project and was the first to embrace AVO’s mission to make a difference for female student-athletes”, said Hil Davis, CEO of Digital Brands Group.

Davis continued “Not only do we believe in the mission to support female student athletes, we also believe there is an opportunity to bring great product at amazing prices to these universities, their fans, alumni and families. The intersection of these two missions creates a powerful effect that many have called out as… the Warby Parker of collegiate apparel .”

