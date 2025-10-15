STV Acquires California-Based Cypress Construction Management, LLC

SACRAMENTO, CA, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STV Group, Incorporated, a leading professional services firm that plans, designs and manages infrastructure projects across North America, today announced it has acquired Cypress Construction Management, LLC, a program, project and construction management firm headquartered in the Sacramento region.

Cypress Construction Management, LLC, will now be known as Cypress Construction Management, an STV Company.

Cypress offers comprehensive program and construction management services to public clients throughout California. The firm is recognized for its expertise in design-build delivery and for leading transformative projects in education, healthcare, justice and public facilities. Its project portfolio includes the Resources Building Renovation in Sacramento, the Orange County Justice Center in Santa Ana and Sierra College’s capital improvement program.

“The acquisition of Cypress Construction Management not only expands our capabilities in Northern California, it also advances the goals set in our Strategic Plan,” said Greg Kelly, CEO at STV. “We’re excited to welcome Cypress to STV during this time of tremendous growth and momentum.”

STV’s national program management/construction management (PM/CM) group consists of over 600 program managers, construction managers, project controls specialists and advisory and digital transformation experts focused on delivering projects of every size on time, on budget and with confidence. STV has provided PM/CM services across the public and private sectors for transportation, aviation, education, healthcare, justice and data center clients. Signature projects include the Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center (ARTIC), Delta Air Lines Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport, the Seattle Center Monorail Station Upgrades and Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital.

“Joining STV will take our client service to the next level as we leverage their national resources and multidisciplinary expertise,” said Mansour Aliabadi and Doug Evans, co-founders at Cypress. “We’re excited about the opportunities this partnership will create for our clients, our community and our team.”

STV has delivered major projects in the West for more than 30 years, serving as a leading provider of comprehensive engineering, planning and design services for commuter rail, light rail, bus, zero emissions vehicles and maintenance facilities. Recent transportation projects include the Sound Transit East Link and Northgate Link Extensions Systems Construction, LA Metro Zero-Emissions Bus Program and LA Metro Purple Line Extension Section 2 and Section 3. The firm also led the development and evaluation of alternatives for the LAX Landside Access Modernization Program and provided PM/CM and project controls services for the addition of nine new gates in Terminal 3 at LAX.

About Cypress Construction Management, an STV Company

Cypress Construction Management, an STV Company, provides program, project and construction management services to public clients across California. Headquartered in Roseville, California, the firm has provided services for more than $1 billion in projects for Sierra College, the California Department of General Services, the Judicial Council of California and Stanislaus County. Learn more at cypress-cm.com.

About STV

STV is one of the top infrastructure-focused professional services firms in North America. Founded in 1912, STV advises, plans, designs, engineers and delivers the infrastructure that powers local economies, including transportation systems, buildings, water and other facilities. Headquartered in New York City, the company has more than 65 offices and 3,300 employees who reimagine the solutions and structures that connect our communities. The firm is ranked 34th in Engineering News-Record’s Top 500 Design Firms survey and is 11th in its transportation category. Learn more at stvinc.com.