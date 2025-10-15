Mainz Biomed to Attend 2025 Maxim Growth Summit

BERKELEY, Calif. and MAINZ, Germany, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) (“Mainz Biomed” or the “Company”), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, announced today its participation in the upcoming 2025 Maxim Growth Summit, taking place October 22-23, 2025, at The Hard Rock Hotel NYC.

The prestigious event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and premier institutions to explore the latest trends and advancements across several industries. Keynote speakers include Larry Kudlow (Broadcaster, Fox News) and Christopher Ruddy (CEO, Newsmax Media). The conference will also feature roundtable discussions with CEOs from small and mid-cap companies, moderated by Maxim Research Analysts. Roundtable discussions will cover a range of sectors, including biotechnology, stem cell therapy, ophthalmology, artificial intelligence, energy and mining, drones, and more.

Mainz Biomed will be meeting with institutional investors in a one-on-one format during the event, as well as senior Maxim analysts.

For more information and a complete agenda of the Maxim Growth Summit, please visit www.maximgrp.com/2025-growth-summit.

Please visit Mainz Biomed’s official website for investors at mainzbiomed.com/investors/ for more information

Please follow us to stay up to date:

LinkedIn

X (Previously Twitter)

Facebook

About Mainz Biomed NV

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert®, an accurate, non-invasive and easy-to-use, early-detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. ColoAlert® is marketed across Europe. The Company is currently running its eAArly DETECT 2 clinical study in preparation for its pivotal FDA study for US regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed’s product candidate portfolio also includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test based on real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in blood and stool samples. To learn more, visit mainzbiomed.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

For media inquiries

MC Services AG

Maximilian Schur / Simone Neeten

+49 211 529252 20

mainzbiomed@mc-services.eu



For investor inquiries, please contact ir@mainzbiomed.com



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the Company.