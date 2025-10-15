Virtru Data Security Platform Enables ACP 240 Adoption Among Allied Nations and Technology Partners

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtru , a leader in data-centric security, applauds the adoption of Allied Communication Publication (ACP) 240 by FVEY partners and other allied nations. The standard represents a milestone for FVEY countries and allies in achieving data-centric interoperability and aligning with the principles of Zero Trust security to support multinational military operations.

At the core of ACP 240 is the Zero Trust Data Format (ZTDF) , which ensures data remains protected wherever it travels, even in contested or coalition environments. The ZTDF specification builds on foundational data-centric security principles, enabling granular access control, encryption, and policy enforcement at the data object level.

Developed under the sponsorship of the Combined Communications-Electronics Board (CCEB) operating within the Five Eyes (FVEY) alliance, ACP 240 is being adopted by the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff and has been adopted by NATO. The standard will also support the Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) initiative.

Virtru’s Contribution to Open Standards in Data Security

Virtru has been at the forefront of open-standard innovation for over a decade, advancing the principles underpinning ZTDF and ACP 240. Specifically, Virtru’s Trusted Data Format (TDF) — the open standard that serves as the foundation for ZTDF — has been widely adopted by U.S. government agencies, defense contractors, and global enterprises to securely share sensitive information while maintaining full control. Furthermore, TDF is also the basis for the IC-TDF standard that has been adopted by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

“Built on the Zero Trust Data Format, ACP 240 will serve as a critical pillar of Zero Trust security for the U.S., FVEY, and NATO partners, filling a long-held need for real-time information sharing between the right entities, at the right time,” said Will Ackerly, Virtru Co-Founder and Chief Architect. “For years, we have championed open standards like TDF and worked alongside the defense and intelligence communities to enable secure, seamless data sharing across coalition networks. ACP 240 represents a major milestone in that journey.”

Why ACP 240 Matters

The adoption of ACP 240 is a response to the growing need for secure interoperability in modern warfare, where multinational forces must rapidly exchange sensitive data without compromising security. Key benefits include:

Granular, Data-Level Security – Embeds encryption and access controls directly into data objects, eliminating reliance on perimeter-based security.

– Embeds encryption and access controls directly into data objects, eliminating reliance on perimeter-based security. Protection from Insider Threats – Data can only be decrypted by personnel entitled to view the information with access controlled by various attributes, including classification, need-to-know, environment, and more.

– Data can only be decrypted by personnel entitled to view the information with access controlled by various attributes, including classification, need-to-know, environment, and more. Seamless Coalition Interoperability – Enables secure data sharing between U.S. agencies, NATO allies, and mission partners.

– Enables secure data sharing between U.S. agencies, NATO allies, and mission partners. Zero Trust Alignment – Supports DoD/DoW Zero Trust mandates by ensuring continuous validation of users, devices, and data access.

– Supports DoD/DoW Zero Trust mandates by ensuring continuous validation of users, devices, and data access. Future-Proof Security Framework – Leverages open standards like ZTDF to provide a scalable, flexible security model that evolves with mission needs.





From Open Standards to Operational Impact

Adopting metadata standards like ACP 240 and ZTDF is a milestone; implementing them across diverse mission applications and systems is the hard part. The Virtru Data Security Platform bridges that gap, providing a unified way for agencies and integrators to operationalize data-centric security in alignment with ACP 240.

The Virtru Data Security Platform offers:

An Open-Core Security Platform – Built on OpenTDF , allowing agencies to deploy Zero Trust data protection at scale.

– Built on , allowing agencies to deploy Zero Trust data protection at scale. Pre-Built Applications (Policy Enforcement Points) – Including email, file, and enterprise collaboration tools that enforce ACP 240 security policies out of the box.

– Including email, file, and enterprise collaboration tools that enforce ACP 240 security policies out of the box. SDKs & APIs for Custom Integrations – Enabling developers and integrators to embed data-centric security into mission-critical applications.





Virtru Data Security Platform: Unmatched Compatibility

Metadata Standard

Trusted By ACP 240 / ZTDF NATO, Five Eyes, US Department of War IC-TDF Office of the Director of National Intelligence TDF 6,000+ Commercial Organizations



No other data security platform includes support for all leading metadata security standards

Partnering to Build an ACP 240-Ready Ecosystem

As the leading platform for data-centric security aligned with ACP 240, Virtru is enabling a growing ecosystem of third-party technology partners to innovate on top of the Virtru Data Security Platform to extend data-centric protections into mission-critical environments. EverFox , a leader in cross-domain solutions, is integrating Virtru's Data Security Platform within its CDS infrastructure to build ACP 240-compliant data transfer capabilities that maintain Zero Trust principles across security boundaries. Similarly, Pexip is incorporating data-centric security concepts into its secure video conferencing platform, enabling encrypted, policy-controlled communications that align with ACP 240 requirements for coalition operations.

These partnerships demonstrate how Virtru's platform architecture—built on the same open standard that underpins ACP 240—enables defense technology partners to operationalize Zero Trust data protection across their own solutions.

A Call to Action: Embracing the Future of Secure Collaboration

With ACP 240, the path is clear for governments, defense contractors, and allied partners to accelerate the adoption of Zero Trust data security. Virtru is committed to supporting this transition, providing the technology, expertise, and solutions needed to operationalize ACP 240 and ZTDF across the global defense ecosystem, including the U.S. DoD/DoW, NATO, and allied nations globally.

For organizations looking to align with ACP 240 and enhance their data security posture, Virtru invites you to schedule a briefing and demonstration to explore how the Virtru Data Security Platform can help implement ACP 240 principles seamlessly.

