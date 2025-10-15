Bike and Scootersharing Telematics Market Report 2025 | Shared Micromobility Fleet to Reach 37.8 Million Vehicles by 2029

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bike and Scootersharing Telematics Market - 4th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The number of deployed vehicles in bikesharing schemes is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 25.7 million at the end of 2024 to 34.3 million by 2029. The number of scooters available from scootersharing services will at the same time grow at a CAGR of 12.8% from 1.9 million at the end of 2024 to 3.5 million vehicles in 2029.

This report explains all segments including station-based and free floating bikesharing and scootersharing concepts. Get up to date with the latest information about micromobility organisations, vendors, products and markets.

The shared micromobility fleet to reach 37.8 million vehicles in 2029

Passenger cars and light trucks are the main modes of transportation in most industrialised countries. The vast majority of car trips in metropolitan areas are drive-alone trips with only one person in the car and vehicles are used for only about one hour per day on average. Bikesharing and scootersharing are shared micromobility services that are available for people who want to complement other modes of transportation. Examples of other mobility services include carsharing, carpooling, ridesharing, taxi and ridesourcing services. Many of these mobility services aim to decrease the cost of transportation, create convenience through fewer ownership responsibilities, as well as reduce congestion and environmental impact.

Micromobility includes shared mobility services in urban areas that offer short-term rentals of light vehicles such as bikes, scooters or other similar vehicles to paying users or communities. The services aim to reduce urban congestion, car usage and car ownership to improve the inner-city landscape and reduce air pollution. Usage is typically billed by the minute/hour with rates that include parking, fuel or charging and maintenance. The services are generally used for short trips between 0-10 kilometres.

Telematics systems and smartphones are key enablers of bikesharing and scootersharing micromobility services. Micromobility services mostly comprise a telematics device for capturing trip data, enabling fleet management and granting access to the vehicle through a smartphone app. Software platforms include complete IT systems that can support all the operational activities of a micromobility operation ranging from management of in-vehicle equipment, fleet management, booking management, billing, as well as operations supervision via dashboards and data analytics.

Leading vendors of end-to-end bikesharing technology such as bikes, connected bike locks, infrastructure for station-based bikesharing and software platforms include Nextbike, Lyft Urban Solutions and JCDecaux. Examples of micromobility telematics solution players include Omni Intelligent Technology, Jimi IoT, Connected Cycle, Queclink and Teltonika Telematics. Micromobility software providers include Qucit, Urban Sharing, Atom Mobility, MOQO, Wunder Mobility and CT Mobility.

The analyst estimates that the total shared micromobility fleet worldwide reached approximately 25.7 million vehicles at the end of 2024. Free-floating bikesharing was the most dominant service in terms of deployed vehicles. The analyst forecasts that the bikesharing fleet will reach 34.3 million globally by the end of 2029 and the scootersharing fleet comprising both sit-down and stand-up scooters will then reach approximately 3.5 million vehicles. The regulatory environment will have a considerable impact on the market's future. Regulators decide the types of vehicles allowed on the road, helmet requirements as well as award operator licenses that limit the number of operators and vehicles permitted.

Commercial micromobility services are offered by specialist bikesharing and scootersharing companies, local governments, public transport operators and other shared mobility operators. Multiple micromobility operators provide fleets with a mix of shared bikes and scooters. Leading micromobility operators with multi-modal fleets include for example Lime, Dott, Bolt, Voi and Swing Mobility. Examples of free-floating bikesharing operators include Hellobike, Didi Qingju and Meituan Bike in China; Anywheel in Singapore; and RideMovi, Donkey Republic and Forest in Europe. Station-based bikesharing systems include Nextbike, Velib and Call a Bike in Europe; Docomo Bike Share and Hello Cycling in Japan; Bixi Montreal in Canada; and Tembici in Latin America.

Leading sit-down scootersharing operators include Yulu in India; Marti Technologies in Turkey; GoShare and WeMo in Taiwan; and Cooltra and Check in Europe. Stand-up scootersharing services were first launched in 2017-2018. The market has grown significantly since then and the leading operators in this segment include Dott, Whoosh, Lime, Third Lane Mobility (Bird and Spin), MTS Urent, Bolt and Voi. There has been significant M&A activity on this market in recent years, involving diverse players from many parts of the ecosystem.

Highlights from the Report:

Insights from 30 executive interviews with market leading companies.

New data on bikesharing and scootersharing fleets worldwide.

Comprehensive overview of the connected bikesharing and scootersharing value chain.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Detailed profiles of 28 technology vendors and their propositions.

Case studies of 41 shared micromobility initiatives.

Market forecasts by region lasting until 2029.

The report is the foremost source of information about the rapid adoption of connected bikesharing and scootersharing technology.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction to Micromobility

1.1 Overview of urban transportation modes

1.1.1 Passenger cars in use by region

1.1.2 The new passenger car registration trends

1.1.3 Bicycle market data

1.1.4 Scooter, moped and motorcycle market data

1.2 Global trends influencing the automotive industry

1.2.1 Peak car use and car ownership

1.2.2 The sharing economy

1.3 Overview of shared mobility services

1.4 Shared micromobility services

1.5 Micromobility services worldwide

1.6 Micromobility telematics infrastructure

2 Market Forecasts and Trends

2.1 Bikesharing market forecasts

2.2 Scootersharing market forecasts

2.3 Regulatory environment

2.4 Mergers and acquisitions in the micromobility market

2.5 Market trends and industry observations

Micromobility is becoming increasingly integrated with other mobility services

Micromobility and public transport ecosystems to converge

Partnerships are increasingly established between micromobility providers

The relationship between cities and mobility operators has changed drastically

Cities embrace various types of micromobility services and vehicles

Hybrid operational models are increasingly applied

Multi-modal fleets are increasingly adopted by micromobility operators

Micromobility operators use more ruggedised and modular vehicles

Shared scooters and bikes are equipped with factory-installed IoT as standard

The micromobility market continues to consolidate

Micromobility operators adopt advanced telematics and AI technology

Micromobility operators adopt fleet optimisation tools to increase profitability

Micromobility Operators

Specialist micromobility operators

Beam Mobility

Bolt Technology

Dott (and Tier)

GCOO by Gbike

Lime

Luup

Marti Technologies

Neuron Mobility

RideMovi

Swing Mobility

Third Lane Mobility (Bird and Spin)

Voi Technology

Specialist bikesharing operators

Anywheel

Bixi Montreal

Blue-bike

Call a Bike by DB Connect

Didi Qingju

Docomo Bike Share

Donkey Republic

Forest

Hello Cycling (OpenStreet)

Hellobike and HelloRide (Hello Inc)

Meituan Bike

Mevo

MYBYK

Tembici

Velib (Smovengo)

Specialist stand-up scootersharing operators

BinBin

Hop

Ryde Technology

Superpedestrian

MTS Urent

Whoosh

Specialist sit-down scootersharing operators

Acciona

Check

Cooltra

Emmy (GoTo)

Felyx (part of Cooltra)

GoShare

WeMo

Yulu

Technology Vendors

End-to-end bikesharing technology vendors

Drop Mobility

Fifteen

Freebike

JCDecaux

Lyft Urban Solutions

Nextbike

Vaimoo

Youon Technology

Micromobility telematics solution vendors

Comodule

Connected Cycle

Haveltec (I Lock It)

Jimi IoT

Joyride Technologies

Luna Systems

Omni Intelligent Technology

Queclink Wireless Solutions

Teltonika Telematics

Tracefy

Micromobility software platform vendors

2hire

Atom Mobility

CT Mobility

Drover AI

MOQO

Qucit

Urban Sharing

Vulog

Wunder Mobility

Zemtu

