DaySavers Rolls Out More Than 200 Awards Worth Over $25K In ‘Higher Potential’ Cannabis Scholarships To Current And Aspiring Industry Professionals

SEATTLE, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DaySavers , the smoking accessories brand from Custom Cones USA and the most innovative and transparent smoking accessories company in the industry, is proud to announce its first class of winners of the Higher Potential Scholarship — a first-of-its-kind initiative to help forge the next generation of cannabis business leaders.

More than 200 awards with a total value of over $25,000 were handed out to deserving, passionate students and professionals from around the country, including mentorships, industry access, financial assistance and tuition-free education and training, and one $1,420 cash scholarship awarded to one outstanding applicant.

The Higher Potential Scholarship Coalition includes 25 businesses and organizations — ranging from cultivators and creators to educators, advocates, policymakers, scientists, researchers, directors, founders and executives. Together, they’re offering invaluable insights and awards, with more than half increasing their initial contributions to ensure every candidate received the developmental resources they deserve.

The initiative is part of DaySavers’ broader mission to advance cannabis education, equity and industry innovation.

Founding sponsors include Ganjier, SUNY Niagara and Cannabis & Tech Today, among others.

“These awards will help provide potentially life-changing access to education about one of the fastest-growing and most exciting industries in the country, impacting both the lives of the students and the business of cannabis in general,” said James Valentine, DaySavers Communications & Content Marketing Manager and Scholarship Administrator. “This is an investment in people and in the future of the industry.”

Award recipients come from 30 different states, with every applicant receiving resources to advance their industry dreams.

Winners were selected based on their application and personal essay detailing their background, interests, passion and journey in the cannabis space. Location was also considered for region-specific prizes.

The $1,420 cash scholarship was awarded by DaySavers to Talia Romero of Winton, California.

Other top prize winners include:

Michael Miller of Finland, Minnesota, was awarded a tuition-free seat to SUNY Niagara cannabis courses;

of Finland, Minnesota, was awarded a tuition-free seat to SUNY Niagara cannabis courses; Hannah Eko of La Puente, California, and Alex Pressley of Ocala, Florida, were awarded tuition-free seats to the Ganjier Product Specialist program;

of La Puente, California, and of Ocala, Florida, were awarded tuition-free seats to the Ganjier Product Specialist program; Kari Boiter of Billings, Montana, was awarded a media package, consulting services and mentorship from Cannabis & Tech Today;

of Billings, Montana, was awarded a media package, consulting services and mentorship from Cannabis & Tech Today; Michelle McDonald of Storrs, Connecticut, was awarded a mentorship with the Cannabis Ombudsman for the State of Connecticut;

of Storrs, Connecticut, was awarded a mentorship with the Cannabis Ombudsman for the State of Connecticut; Ashley Chapdelaine of Manchester, New Hampshire, and Freweyni Abrha of Princess Anne, Maryland, were awarded mentorships with scientists at the Network of Applied Pharmacognosy;

of Manchester, New Hampshire, and of Princess Anne, Maryland, were awarded mentorships with scientists at the Network of Applied Pharmacognosy; Lauren Bratcher of Cave City, Kentucky, was awarded tickets to MJBizCon;

of Cave City, Kentucky, was awarded tickets to MJBizCon; Alexandra Arnett of Fresno, California, was awarded a mentorship and media package from Marijuana Venture magazine;

of Fresno, California, was awarded a mentorship and media package from Marijuana Venture magazine; Delaney Borrelli of Orlando, Florida, was awarded a membership to Women Employed in Cannabis; and

of Orlando, Florida, was awarded a membership to Women Employed in Cannabis; and Jackson Rund of Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan, was awarded a one-on-one entrepreneurial advisement from The Mycelia Group.



Other Higher Potential Scholarship recipients received:

For more information, visit: https://daysavers.com/higher-potential-scholarship/

