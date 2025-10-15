Aiden Launches AidenRescue to Transform Post-Ransomware Endpoint Recovery

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aiden Technologies , a pioneer in autonomous endpoint management for Microsoft Windows, today announced the launch of AidenRescue™, a breakthrough solution for recovering and rebuilding Windows devices after a ransomware attack or other catastrophic IT failure. Built on Aiden’s patent-pending Full-Provisioning™ technology, AidenRescue is the first solution that can fully wipe, rebuild, and reconfigure any compromised device without relying on local infrastructure, recovery partitions, or pre-built images.

“Organizations have told us their recovery tools simply don’t work in real-world ransomware situations,” said Josh Aaron, CEO of Aiden. “AidenRescue is different because it uses the same trusted Full-Provisioning™ process our customers already rely on. Only now, it’s available as a cloud-based service that can quickly rebuild devices anywhere, helping organizations reduce operational downtime after an incident.”

In addition to ransomware recovery, AidenRescue has everyday uses such as cleaning and repurposing a device for a new user, upgrading to a new operating system, reprovisioning a device disabled by a blue-screen error, and more. By connecting directly to a secure, always-updated cloud repository, the service reinstalls the correct operating system, drivers, firmware, applications, and security policies automatically.

To ensure administrators feel confident throughout the process, AidenRescue includes step-by-step prompts confirming key actions, such as wiping and rebuilding a device. IT teams control who can initiate rebuilds and may grant temporary permissions during widespread incidents.

AidenRescue includes several innovations designed to make recovery faster, more reliable, and easier to use. Devices can now boot directly from the internet without needing local media, and IT teams can enforce identity-based access controls at the very first step of recovery. AidenRescue also uses a universal recovery environment, automatically applies the right drivers and partitioning, and leverages a global cloud delivery network to ensure rebuilds are fast and consistent anywhere in the world.

“The launch of AidenRescue is an exciting product extension for Aiden,” said Chris Wysopal, founder of Veracode and an Aiden advisory board member. “If enterprises are ever hit with an event like CrowdStrike or ransomware, it will help them recover in days, not weeks, getting back to business with minimal disruption.”

AidenRescue leverages Microsoft Entra ID to securely authenticate users and enforce policy-driven rebuilds. This ensures only authorized personnel can initiate a device recovery or provisioning process, while also applying the correct organizational policies automatically. For organizations standardized on Microsoft 365 and Entra ID, AidenRescue extends their identity and security framework to endpoint recovery and provisioning.

About Aiden

Aiden is the leading intelligent Windows endpoint automation solution designed to automate device provisioning, application deployment, configuration management, patching, and greatly enhances the capabilities of endpoint management tools. By leveraging intelligent automation, Aiden delivers a proactive solution to IT management, enabling organizations to operate securely, efficiently and without manual intervention.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Aiden

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com