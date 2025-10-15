ProStar and Bad Elf GNSS Announce Global Distribution Partnership

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar® Holdings Inc. (“ProStar®” or “the Company”) (TSXV: MAPS, OTCQX: MAPPF, FSE: 5D00), developer of PointMan® Precision Mapping Solutions® and LinQD™ enterprise integration platform, and Bad Elf, LLC, a world leader in Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) technologies, is pleased to announce a global distribution partnership to bundle ProStar’s PointMan® software with Bad Elf’s high-precision GNSS receivers for worldwide sales.

This strategic partnership expands the market reach of both companies and directly addresses the growing demand for a complete mapping solution in the utility and critical infrastructure industries. By combining Bad Elf’s advanced GNSS receivers with ProStar’s patented precision mapping solution, utility owners, contractors, municipalities, and engineering firms are able to capture, record, and visualize the precise location of critical infrastructure at a low cost and with a complete solution.

“The demand for both high-accuracy GNSS receivers and mobile mapping solutions is rapidly accelerating across the critical infrastructure industry,” said Larry Fox, VP of Marketing and Business Development at Bad Elf. “This collaboration represents a major step in providing an affordable and complete mapping solution to a much wider range of customers on a global basis.”

Bad Elf is recognized for delivering accurate, compact, lightweight, and cost-effective GNSS solutions that are compatible with a broad range of third-party vendors. Together with PointMan, the bundled solution provides customers with a comprehensive, ready-to-deploy precision mapping solution that is designed to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and accelerate industry adoption.

Page Tucker, CEO and Founder of ProStar, stated, “Hardware providers are increasingly recognizing the importance of delivering a complete digital mapping solution to their customers. This trend has led to a growing number of new partnerships with leading equipment manufacturers that are bundling our mapping solutions. These collaborations are establishing a global distribution network that broadens our reach to tens of thousands of potential customers.”

About Bad Elf:

Bad Elf's line of GNSS receivers empowers GIS and survey professionals to collect high-accuracy field data using any phone, tablet, or laptop. Our products work with any location-based app on iOS, Android, or Windows. All Bad Elf Bluetooth receivers have an integrated LCD screen with an intuitive user interface to provide status information and perform standalone data collection when needed.

Bad Elf's products and services evolve within an iterative framework of learning from our customers. Bad Elf applies diverse and deep technical skills to develop solutions designed to deliver exceptional offerings that solve real-world challenges. Within this mindset, the whole team challenges themselves to create sufficiently advanced technology to benefit the consumer as Engineering Magic®. While our solutions manifest as technology built for today, they allow us to respond nimbly to continuous change and explore opportunities in partnership with our customers. Visit www.bad-elf.com to learn more.

About ProStar

ProStar Geocorp is a leading provider of geospatial intelligence technologies with a mission to become the global standard for mapping and managing critical infrastructure. The Company delivers a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution and an enterprise integration platform that transforms how critical infrastructure assets are identified, managed, and maintained worldwide.



ProStar’s flagship products, PointMan and LinQD, make infrastructure mapping and management more accurate, accessible, and connected than ever before. PointMan provides a powerful cloud and mobile precision mapping solution, while LinQD seamlessly integrates both emerging technologies and legacy systems into a single unified platform. By streamlining the management of critical infrastructure, ProStar’s solutions reduce risks, improve efficiencies, and support regulatory compliance in complex, high-stakes environments.

The Company’s growing global customer base includes Fortune 500 corporations, leading construction and engineering firms, utilities, municipalities, and U.S. Departments of Transportation. ProStar has forged strategic alliances with global technology leaders, further extending its competitive advantage and accelerating adoption.

ProStar also holds an extensive intellectual property portfolio with 16 issued patents in the United States and Canada, securing its leadership position in precision mapping technologies.

Headquartered in Grand Junction, Colorado, ProStar is committed to building a safer, smarter, and more resilient infrastructure future worldwide.

For more information about ProStar, please visit www.prostarcorp.com.

