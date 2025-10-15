BluSky AI Inc. to Update Investors on the Emerging Growth Conference on October 22, 2025

Salt Lake City Utah, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BluSky AI Inc. (OTCID: BSAI), (“BluSky AI” or the “Company”), headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, will be the Neocloud of the future, purpose-built for artificial intelligence through rapidly deployable SkyMod data centers. BluSky AI’s SkyMods are next-generation, scalable AI factories providing GPU-as-a-Service.

The next Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on October 22, 2025. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Trent D’Ambrosio in real time.

To first view the Company’s previous presentations, visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bz4VHWK2uP4

Trent D’Ambrosio, CEO, and Dan Gay, COO will present an update and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event and the leadership will do their best to get through as many questions as possible.

BluSky AI will be presenting at 3:55 - 4:05 Eastern Time for 12 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you can attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1717092&tp_key=1ddfafa563&sti=bsai

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. We will release a link to that after the event.

BluSky AI Inc. welcomes all stakeholders to join this dynamic session and explore how the Company is redefining scalable AI infrastructure across energy-rich regions in the U.S.

For inquiries or program details, contact:

Trent D’Ambrosio

CEO, BluSky AI Inc.

trentdambrosio@bluskyaidatacenters.com

www.bluskyaidatacenters.com

About BluSky AI Inc.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, BluSky AI Inc. will be the Neocloud of the future purpose-built for artificial intelligence through rapidly deployable SkyMod data centers. SkyMods are next-generation, scalable AI Factories that will provide speed-to-market and energy optimization for entities requiring high-performance infrastructure to support machine learning workloads. BluSky AI will empower small, mid-sized, enterprise, and academic partners from start-up to scale-up to drive innovation without compromise.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage include companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

