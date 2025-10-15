New Horizon Tree Service Relocates Flagship Headquarters to Nashville, Receives Twenty 5-Star Reviews at New Location

Nashville, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NASHVILLE, TN - October 15, 2025 - -

New Horizon Tree Service, a premier provider of professional arboricultural services in Middle Tennessee, today announced the grand opening of its new flagship location in Nashville. The main office, located at 1108 McKennie Ave Office 107, represents a significant expansion for the growing company and brings enhanced tree care services directly to Nashville's urban core. In just its first months of operation, the new location has already garnered twenty enthusiastic 5-star reviews from satisfied customers throughout the Nashville area.

The strategic relocation of the company's main operations to Nashville positions New Horizon to better serve the rapidly growing Nashville metropolitan market while maintaining the personalized attention and expert service quality that has defined the company since its founding. Under the continued leadership of owner Troy Zanko, the flagship Nashville location serves as the company's headquarters and primary service hub, providing comprehensive tree care solutions to residential and commercial clients throughout Davidson County and surrounding communities.

"Establishing our flagship location in Nashville has been a dream in the making, and the response from the community has exceeded all our expectations," said Troy Zanko, founder and owner of New Horizon Tree Service. "Making Nashville our main headquarters reflects our commitment to being at the heart of Middle Tennessee's tree care industry. Receiving twenty 5-star reviews so quickly validates our decision to make this move and demonstrates that Nashville residents appreciate the combination of technical expertise, reliability, and customer-focused service our team delivers."

The overwhelmingly positive customer feedback highlights New Horizon's commitment to excellence across every aspect of tree care service delivery. Reviews consistently praise the company's professionalism, punctuality, thorough communication, competitive pricing, and meticulous cleanup practices. Customers have specifically noted the team's expertise in handling complex urban tree situations, from precision removals in tight spaces to careful pruning that preserves both tree health and property aesthetics.

The flagship Nashville location features a fully equipped headquarters and service center staffed by certified arborists and experienced tree care professionals. The main facility serves as the command center for the company's expanded fleet of specialized equipment, enabling faster response times and more efficient service delivery throughout the greater Nashville area. The office is designed to provide convenient access for customer consultations, estimates, and ongoing communication about tree care needs.

Nashville's dynamic urban environment presents unique challenges for professional tree care, from historic neighborhoods with mature specimens to new developments requiring strategic landscaping guidance. New Horizon's expanded presence allows the company to address these diverse needs while contributing to the city's reputation as a green, livable urban center that values its natural canopy.

"Trees in urban environments face distinct stressors including soil compaction, limited root space, pollution, and proximity to infrastructure," explained Zanko. "Our Nashville team understands these challenges intimately and brings specialized solutions that preserve tree health while protecting property and ensuring public safety. Every project is approached with a balance of horticultural science and practical experience."

The expansion creates additional employment opportunities within Nashville's growing green industry sector. New Horizon has hired local arborists, climbers, ground crew members, and customer service professionals who share the company's commitment to environmental stewardship and exceptional service. The company prioritizes ongoing training and professional development to ensure team members remain current with the latest techniques and safety protocols in modern arboriculture.

Services available at the new Nashville location encompass the full spectrum of professional tree care including emergency storm response, hazardous tree removal, precision pruning and trimming, disease diagnosis and treatment, stump grinding, and preventative maintenance programs. The office also offers specialized services such as cabling and bracing for valuable specimen trees, lightning protection systems, and comprehensive tree health assessments utilizing advanced diagnostic tools.

The company's customer-first philosophy emphasizes transparent communication, detailed estimates, and flexible scheduling to accommodate clients' busy lives. This approach, combined with technical excellence, has driven the remarkable early success of the Nashville location and established New Horizon as a trusted name among discerning property owners.

"Our 5-star reviews tell the story better than we ever could," said Zanko. "They represent real people who trusted us with their properties and were thrilled with the results. That trust is something we never take for granted, and it motivates us to deliver exceptional service on every single project, regardless of size or complexity."

Looking ahead, New Horizon plans to continue expanding its service capabilities and exploring opportunities to serve additional communities throughout Middle Tennessee. The company remains committed to sustainable practices, community engagement, and setting new standards for professional tree care excellence.

