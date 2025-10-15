Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market Report 2025, by Connection Type (Cellular and Non-cellular), Communications Type (V2V, V2I, V2P), Vehicle Autonomy Level, Safety and Commercial Applications to 2030

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "V2X Market for Vehicle to Everything by Connection Type (Cellular and Non-cellular), Communications Type (V2V, V2I, V2P), Vehicle Autonomy Level, Safety and Commercial Applications 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In an era defined by connectivity and the relentless pursuit of safety, the Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) paradigm stands poised to fundamentally revolutionize transportation as we know it.

This comprehensive report delves into the intricate dynamics of the V2X market, detailing how the integration of vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I), and other emergent communication types is creating a multi-billion-dollar ecosystem.

From groundbreaking safety applications like imminent collision warnings to massive commercial opportunities in connected retail and smart city development, unlock the essential strategic and technical insights that are driving an anticipated 128.3% CAGR in the global connected vehicle public and personal safety market by 2030, transforming the way vehicles operate, interact, and generate value.

This report evaluates the V2X market including technologies, solutions, and major players. The report provides analysis of market challenges, opportunities, and overall business outlook. V2X communication types covered in this report include V2V, V2I, V2H, V2N, V2D, V2P, V2G, and Vehicle-To-Cloud.

The report also covers ADA types including On-Board and Embedded ADAS. The report includes detailed forecasts for the market areas from 2025 to 2030.

Companies Featured

3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP)

5G Automotive Association (5GAA)

AT&T

Audi

Automotive Grade Linux (AGL)

Autotalks Ltd.

BMW

Bosch Mobility Solution

CAR 2 CAR Communication Consortium

Car Connectivity Consortium

Cohda Wireless

Continental AG

Daimler

DENSO

Federal Communications Commission

Fiat Chrysler

Ford Motor Company

General Motors

Google

Harman International

Honda

Hyundai

IBM

Infineon Technologies

Intel

Kapsch TrafficCom

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

Nissan

NXP Semiconductor

Open Automobile Alliance (OAA)

Qualcomm

SmartDeviceLink Consortium

STMicroelectronics

Toyota

V2X Network

Verizon

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Overview

2.1.1 Impetus for V2V

2.1.2 V2V Technologies

2.1.3 Vehicle to Everything

2.2 Beyond Personal Motor Vehicles

2.2.1 Rail to Everything

2.2.2 Ship to Everything

2.2.3 Airplane to Everything

2.3 Important Technologies

2.3.1 WiFi

2.3.2 WiFi Based Technologies

2.3.3 Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR)

2.3.4 Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC)

2.3.5 LTE Direct (LTE-D)

2.3.6 More on Cellular Support of V2X

2.4 Related Technologies and Solutions

2.4.1 Self-Driving and Autonomous Automobiles

2.4.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems

3. V2X Market Drivers

3.1 Commitments to Improving Transportation Systems

3.2 Applications

4. V2X Technology Drivers

4.1 Technology Availability and Applicability

4.1.1 Broadband

4.1.2 Software

4.1.3 D2D Technologies

4.2 Solutions: Health, Safety, and Lifestyle

4.2.1 Incident Alerts

4.2.2 Real-time Traffic Feeds

4.2.3 Entertainment

4.2.4 Social Networking

4.2.5 Advertising

4.2.6 Commerce

5. V2X Impact on Industry Verticals

5.1 Public Safety

5.2 Insurance

5.3 Manufacturing

5.4 Retail

5.5 Transportation

5.6 Healthcare

5.7 Government

5.8 Education

5.9 Banking

6. V2X Connected Vehicle Ecosystem

6.1 Vehicle Manufacturers

6.1.1 Select Companies and Solutions

6.1.1.1 Audi

6.1.1.2 Daimler

6.1.1.3 BMW

6.1.1.4 Fiat Chrysler

6.1.1.5 Ford Motor Company

6.1.1.6 General Motors

6.1.1.7 Honda

6.1.1.8 Hyundai

6.1.1.9 Nissan

6.1.1.10 Toyota

6.2 Software Developers

6.3 V2X Platform and Solution Providers

6.3.1 Select Companies and Solutions

6.3.1.1 AT&T

6.3.1.2 Google

6.3.1.3 IBM

6.3.1.4 Intel

6.3.1.5 Verizon

6.3.1.6 Qualcomm

6.3.1.7 Cohda Wireless

6.3.1.8 V2X Network

6.3.1.9 Bosch Mobility Solution

6.3.1.10 Continental AG

6.3.1.11 Autotalks Ltd.

6.3.1.12 NXP Semiconductor

6.3.1.13 Kapsch TrafficCom

6.3.1.14 DENSO

6.3.1.15 Infineon Technologies

6.3.1.16 Harman International

6.3.1.17 STMicroelectronics

6.4 Content Providers

6.5 Commerce Companies

6.6 Standardization and Industry Groups

6.6.1 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP)

6.6.2 5G Automotive Association (5GAA)

6.6.3 Automotive Grade Linux (AGL)

6.6.4 Car Connectivity Consortium

6.6.5 CAR 2 CAR Communication Consortium

6.6.6 Federal Communications Commission

6.6.7 Open Automobile Alliance (OAA)

6.6.8 SmartDeviceLink Consortium

6.6.9 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

7. V2X Market Trends and Use Cases

7.1 V2X with Intelligent Traffic Control

7.2 Cyber Security and Application Scenarios for V2X

7.3 V2X with Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC)

7.4 Use Cases

8. V2X Market Analysis and Forecasts 2025 - 2030

8.1 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety 2025 - 2030

8.2 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety Solutions by Type 2025 - 2030

8.3 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Human-driven and Autonomous 2025 - 2030

8.4 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Autonomous Vehicle 2025 - 2030

8.5 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Human Driven 2025 - 2030

8.6 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety Applications 2025 - 2030

8.7 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Connectivity 2025 - 2030

8.8 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety Cellular Communication Technology / Brought in Connectivity 2025 - 2030

8.9 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety Non-Cellular Communication Technology / Embedded Connectivity 2025 - 2030

8.10 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety System Segments 2025 - 2030

8.11 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety In-Car Services 2025 - 2030

8.12 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Region 2025 - 2030

8.13 North America Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety 2025 - 2030

8.14 South America Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety 2025 - 2030

8.15 Europe Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety 2025 - 2030

8.16 APAC Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety 2025 - 2030

8.17 MEA Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety 2025 - 2030

9. Summary and Conclusions

10. Appendix: Technologies Supporting V2X

10.1 LTE

10.2 5G

10.3 Edge Computing

10.4 Connected Vehicle Apps and Content

