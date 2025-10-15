India Rainwater Harvesting Market Report 2025, with Profiles of Jaldhara Water Harvesting Solutions, Hydrostatics Watertech Consultants, Rainmaxx Solutions, EcoWater Systems, and More

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Rainwater Harvesting Market 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India Rainwater Harvesting Market report delivers a comprehensive strategic analysis of India's growing rainwater harvesting (RWH) industry, which is emerging as a cornerstone of sustainable water management amid rising water scarcity and rapid urbanization.

With the market projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.74% between 2024 and 2028, the report explores how government mandates, policy frameworks, and technological innovation are driving the integration of RWH systems across residential, commercial, and agricultural sectors.



India's dependence on groundwater has created severe stress in multiple regions, making rainwater harvesting an essential solution for water availability. The sector has shifted from small-scale pilots to large-scale municipal and industrial adoption, supported by structured initiatives such as Jal Shakti Abhiyan - Catch the Rain, AMRUT 2.0, and state-level mandates in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Rajasthan.

The report helps the reader gain a strategic view of India's rainwater harvesting sector and its growth drivers. Identify technology, policy, and investment-led opportunities shaping the market. It is designed for boardrooms, investors, and strategic planners, providing actionable insights.



Key Topics Covered:



1. India Rainwater Harvesting Market Overview

Market definition and structure

Importance of RWH in India's water security

Regulatory context and adoption landscape

3. Sector Dynamics

Drivers: water scarcity, urbanization, government mandates

Restraints: implementation challenges and awareness gaps

Opportunities: technology adoption, CSR participation, exports

4. Key Industry Trends



5. Competitive Landscape - Key Market Players

Farmland Rainwater Harvesting Systems

Jaldhara Water Harvesting Solutions

Hydrostatics Watertech Consultants LLP

Rainmaxx Solutions

EcoWater Systems India

International entrants Watersave Solutions Rainwater Harvesting Ltd



6. Government Strategies and Investments



7. Industry Growth Outlook



