South-East Asia Two-wheeler e-Axle Market Report 2025, with Competitor Analysis of Musashi Seimitsu, Delta Electronics, Toyota Tsusho, Rotontek, and JK Fenner

The South-East Asia e-axle market for electric two-wheelers is projected to expand from USD 227 million in 2025 to USD 584 million by 2032.

This growth is fueled by the increased adoption of e-axle systems by manufacturers, becoming a pivotal element in the region's shift to electric mobility. While traditional ICE motorcycles remain prevalent, the integration of efficient e-axle systems is gaining traction, particularly in urban delivery fleets and personal mobility sectors.

Local governments' incentives and emission mandates are spurring initial adoption, although challenges such as high upfront costs, fragmented supply chains, and the absence of uniform standards across ASEAN markets persist. OEMs face decisions on balancing localization with cost, performance, and design flexibility. Nevertheless, innovations in low-voltage e-axle platforms and integrated motor-gearbox-controller designs are anticipated to accelerate near-to-mid-term adoption.

Opportunities and Industry Trends

The rise in electric two-wheeler adoption and investments in charging infrastructure across South-East Asia opens opportunities for OEMs to incorporate e-axle systems, especially in high-density markets like Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, India, and the Philippines. The shift from ICE to electric makes e-axle integration a vital strategy, simplifying drivetrain architecture and enhancing vehicle efficiency.

Price sensitivity and limited service networks pose barriers, yet consumers in the USD 1,200-1,500 range prioritize product durability, component standardization, and maintenance ease. Key players like VinFast, Viar, NIU, and newcomers such as Oyika, HORIZON+, and iMotorbike are adopting modular strategies tailored to local conditions. Initiatives like Battery-as-a-Service, led by Oyika, address infrastructure bottlenecks by reducing dependency on fixed charging networks.

Connected vehicle technologies, including GPS tracking and remote diagnostics, support commercial applications such as last-mile delivery and shared mobility. These developments reflect shifting expectations where essential electric mobility is insufficient; OEMs must offer integrated, low-maintenance, and service-ready solutions. The future growth of e-axle adoption hinges on manufacturers aligning product design with local conditions, cost constraints, and infrastructure readiness.

Growth Drivers

Fleet electrification in delivery and ride-hailing sectors presents a significant growth area as these segments demand robust, low-maintenance vehicles. Oyika is leading battery-swapping infrastructure expansion, alleviating range anxiety and enhancing operational uptime. Modular e-axle platforms for local assembly gain traction as OEMs aim to lower costs and simplify maintenance. Integrating smart connectivity features adds value for fleet managers and consumers.

Financing models like leasing and subscription services make e-axle-based electric scooters accessible in cost-sensitive markets. Government incentives and localization mandates in India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand promote domestic e-axle production. The retrofit market for converting ICE two-wheelers to electric shows early potential. Public-private partnerships focused on battery standards, swapping protocols, and service coverage can further boost adoption.

Strategic Developments

South-East Asia is emerging as a strategic region for the electric two-wheeler e-axle market, backed by electrification policies and urban mobility needs. India's Ola Electric commenced in-house e-axle production in April 2024, while JK Fenner and Korea's NMC Motors collaborate on localized manufacturing. Vietnam's VinFast expanded its production capabilities, and Indonesia's Volta established a drivetrain assembly unit to meet electric motorcycle targets by 2025.

Major market players include Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Rotontek, and JK Fenner. OEMs such as Gesits, Viar, Selex Motors, Dat Bike, and Ni Hsin EV Tech are focusing on market share gains through e-axle integration.

Research Insights

An analysis of key drivers, challenges, and technology trends in the South-East Asia two-wheeler market is provided. The report includes a competitive assessment of major OEM offerings and strategic developments, along with insights into market dynamics, including stringent regulations and local manufacturing policies. Detailed insights into ongoing technologies and R&D activities are covered to aid stakeholders in understanding current and future market trends.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 51 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value in 2025 227 Million Forecasted Market Value by 2032 584 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.4% Regions Covered Asia Pacific





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Investment in E-Axle Development

Challenges Supply Chain Reliance Technical Constraints

Case Studies China's Elevated Demand for Low-Cost Vehicles India's Subsidies Under Fame II

Industry Trends Technological Advancements Supporting Centralized Service Models

Opportunities Expansion of EV Charging Infrastructure in Malaysia



Competitor Analysis

Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co. Ltd.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Toyota Tsusho Corporation

Rotontek

JK Fenner

