Pipeline Construction Industry Report 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, Profiles of Energy Transfer, Nippon Steel, Enterprise Products Partners, Enbridge, and Larsen & Toubro

The pipeline construction market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $49.97 billion in 2024 to $52.35 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to development and production of oil and gas resources, surging demand for safe, economical, and reliable infrastructure connectivity to transport oil and gas, increased investments in pipeline projects.







The pipeline construction market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $66.09 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to climate change initiatives, public perception and opposition, geopolitical stability, resource exploration, energy transition policies. Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements, expansion of the oil and gas industry, focus on research and development, automation and robotics.



The forecast of 6% growth over the next five years reflects a slight reduction of 0.1% from the previous projection. This reduction is primarily due to the impact of tariffs between the US and other countries. This is expected to influence US energy projects through delayed deliveries of large-diameter steel pipes predominantly sourced from Japan and Mexico. The effect will also be felt more widely due to reciprocal tariffs and the negative effect on the global economy and trade due to increased trade tensions and restrictions.



The increase in energy consumption is fueling the growth of the pipeline construction market. This rising demand for energy is driven by factors such as increasing affluence, urbanization, and better access to electricity. The energy-producing industries rely on pipelines to transport various energy supplies, including natural gas, propane, and gasoline. For example, in June 2024, the Energy Institute LLC, a UK-based chartered professional membership body, reported that in 2023, energy consumption accounted for 56% of total energy use, growing at twice the global average rate of 2%. Consequently, the rise in energy consumption is expected to boost the pipeline construction market.



The anticipated growth in demand for oil and gas production is set to propel the pipeline construction market in the coming years. Oil and gas production involves the fundamental process of converting crude oil and natural gas from wells into finished petroleum products for consumer use. In this context, pipeline construction plays a crucial role by facilitating the transportation of hydrocarbons from extraction sites to processing facilities, refineries, distribution points, and supplying natural gas to industries, power plants, and households.



The pipeline construction market is witnessing a notable trend favoring product innovations as a means to gain traction. Key industry players are actively engaged in developing inventive solutions to solidify their market presence. Notably, in November 2022, CYENS Centre of Excellence, a prominent Cyprus-based research and innovation center, introduced the beta version of DgiStreamer, an innovative imaging/video pipeline-interface tool. This GUI (graphical user interface) software stands out as a comprehensive standalone pipeline builder compatible with GStreamer and Deepstream. DgiStreamer offers a user-friendly drag-and-drop functionality, streamlining the assembly of pipeline-building elements, thereby simplifying the pipeline construction process. Its swiftness and user-friendliness surpass existing alternatives while accommodating complex configuration types, marking a significant advancement in pipeline construction technology.



Key players in the pipeline construction sector are strategically focusing on the integration of cutting-edge solutions such as vibroacoustic wave detection systems to establish a competitive advantage. These advanced systems are designed to offer real-time analysis, monitoring, and leak detection capabilities for pipelines. Notably, in March 2023, Eni S.p.A., an Italy-based oil industry leader, introduced the Eni Vibroacoustic Pipeline Monitoring System (E-VPMS).

This proprietary technology is specifically developed for the continuous real-time monitoring of oil and gas pipelines. E-VPMS utilizes vibroacoustic wave detection technology, enabling simultaneous monitoring of fluid behavior within the pipeline and the propagation of acoustic waves along the pipe wall. Integrated with multiple sensors strategically placed at discrete intervals along the pipeline, this system is primarily deployed at block valve stations for buried pipelines used in the transportation of crude oil, refined products, and injection water. Its sophisticated alarm system promptly transmits notifications to operational teams in real time, alerting them to any incidents or events, thereby facilitating timely intervention and maintenance.



Leading companies in the pipeline construction market are concentrating on executing advanced pipeline projects to gain a competitive advantage. The advancement of cross-border hydrogen pipelines entails constructing infrastructure to enable the transportation of hydrogen across international borders. As an example, in November 2022, Techfem S.p.A., an Italian engineering company specializing in the energy sector, revealed its involvement in the development of cross-border hydrogen pipelines. The company contributed various design packages and pre-project advisory services for the establishment of extensive, high-pressure networks dedicated to the transmission of pure hydrogen over long distances.

