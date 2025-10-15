Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis opens Disaster Relief Program in response to Indiana state and federal disaster declarations

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (FHLBank Indianapolis or Bank) announced the opening of the Disaster Relief Program in response to state and federal disaster declarations following multiple severe weather events across Indiana earlier this year. FHLBank Indianapolis’s Disaster Relief Program (Disaster Relief) assists with recovery efforts related to severe storms that occurred from March 30 to April 9 and from May 15-16, and flooding that occurred on June 30.

Disaster Relief is intended to help cover costs not otherwise paid for by insurance or state or federal relief. Program funds can assist with the cost of necessary severe weather-related repairs and rehabilitation for the primary residence of qualified homeowners in the impacted counties.

The program is administered through member financial institutions of FHLBank Indianapolis, and households must partner with a participating member institution to access program funds. Qualified homeowners may receive up to $10,000 per household to help fund covered repairs. Households must be at or below 100% of the local area median income as defined by HUD to qualify for the program.

Impacted area

Disaster Relief funds will be available to eligible residents of the following Indiana counties:

Bartholomew Brown Clark Clay Crawford Dearborn Decatur Delaware Elkhart Floyd Franklin Gibson Greene Hamilton Hancock Harrison Hendricks Jefferson Jennings Lagrange Lake LaPorte Lawrence Madison Marshall Martin Montgomery Morgan Orange Owen Perry Porter Posey Shelby Spencer Steuben Switzerland Vanderburgh Vigo Warren Warrick Washington



Program dates and funding

A total of $276,000 will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis to participating member financial institutions beginning Oct. 15, 2025. Awarded households may receive up to $10,000 each to help fund covered repairs. The program will run through Dec. 31, 2025, or until funds are exhausted.

“Severe weather like what we saw in many parts of Indiana this spring and summer can devastate communities without notice,” said MaryBeth Wott, SVP Community Investment and Strategic Planning Officer. “The Bank is proud to offer flexible tools like Disaster Relief that can quickly help our members and our communities in the recovery process.”

Program design

FHLBank Indianapolis’ Disaster Relief Program has been made available to member institutions on several occasions since its inception in 2013. The program was most recently opened in May of this year to assist residents of certain Northern Michigan counties following severe winter ice storms. This round saw significantly increased participation by member financial institutions following a program overhaul designed to streamline and simplify the process to get funding to households more quickly.

Member financial institutions of FHLBank Indianapolis serving the impacted areas must register to participate in the program. Program requirements and documents can be found on the Disaster Relief Program page at fhlbi.com.

For more information on other assistance programs offered through the Bank and its participating member financial institutions, see the Community Programs page on fhlbi.com.

Media contact information:

For more information, contact John Bingham, SVP, MPP and Corporate Communications, at jbingham@fhlbi.com.

