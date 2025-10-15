Rail Road Construction Industry Report 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, Profiles of Railroad Construction Co, SNCF Group, Union Pacific, OAO Rossiyskie zheleznye dorogi, Burlington Northern and Santa Fe

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rail Road Construction Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The rail road construction market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $216.39 billion in 2024 to $221.11 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to industrialization and economic development, expansion of trade routes, government investments in infrastructure, resource transportation for extractive industries, military and strategic considerations.







The rail road construction market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $259.01 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued urbanization and population growth, globalization and international trade growth, focus on sustainable transportation, infrastructure modernization and upgrades, energy and resource transport. Major trends in the forecast period include modernization of existing rail infrastructure, railway safety enhancements, public-private partnerships (PPPs), global connectivity initiatives, innovations in materials and construction methods.



The forecast of 4% growth over the next five years reflects a slight reduction of 0.1% from the previous projection. This reduction is primarily due to the impact of tariffs between the US and other countries. This may substantially affect US infrastructure projects by reducing availability of specialized rail components like ties and fasteners, sourced from key producers in Canada and Europe, could delay track maintenance and expansion plans. The effect will also be felt more widely due to reciprocal tariffs and the negative effect on the global economy and trade due to increased trade tensions and restrictions.



The increasing demand for rail freight transport is projected to drive the growth of the railroad construction market in the future. Rail freight refers to the movement of commodities via trains, as opposed to air, ocean, or road transit, enabling a larger volume of cargo to be delivered over greater distances. The rise in railroad freight can stimulate railroad construction since more trains will be necessary to enhance rail freight transport. For example, in June 2023, Statistics Netherlands (CBS), a national statistical office based in the Netherlands, reported that rail freight transportation reached 44.5 million metric tons of goods in 2022, marking a 4.3% increase compared to the previous year. Additionally, container freight rose by 4.7% to 19.6 million metric tons in 2022 compared to 2021. Therefore, the growing demand for rail freight transport is fueling the growth of the railroad construction market.



The globalization of trade is expected to boost the railroad construction market in the coming years. The globalization of trade refers to the interconnected and borderless exchange of goods, services, and capital on a global scale. Railroad construction supports and enhances this globalization by providing efficient and interconnected transportation networks for moving goods across regions and countries. For instance, in October 2023, a report from the World Trade Organization (WTO), a Switzerland-based organization that facilitates international trade and resolves trade disputes, indicated that the value of global merchandise trade grew by 0.8% in 2023, with a projected increase of 3.3% expected for 2024. Thus, the globalization of trade is driving the railroad construction market.



Product innovations are emerging as a significant trend in the railroad construction market. Major companies in this sector are developing creative solutions to maintain their competitive edge. For example, in December 2023, Kazakhstan, through a government initiative, commenced the construction of a rail link to China, which is anticipated to increase trade between the two countries by 20 million tonnes. The project includes the establishment of a third border crossing at Bakhty-Chuguchak and aims to enhance throughput capacity from 28 to 48 million tonnes by 2027. This initiative will involve private investment and the creation of various infrastructure components, with a commitment to sourcing 85% of materials locally.



Major companies in the railroad construction sector are focusing on versatile excavators, particularly crawler-based excavators. Mecalac, a US-based manufacturer of compact construction equipment, introduced the 136MRail rail-road excavator in the North American market in October 2022. This crawler-based excavator, equipped with factory-integrated hi-rail, caters to Class 1 railroads, light rail, and industrial rail operations. With functions combining excavation with exceptional lifting, towing, and loading capabilities, the 136MRail is versatile and suitable for a range of service and maintenance tasks in both on and off-rail environments.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the rail road construction market in 2024. The regions covered in the rail road construction market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the rail road construction market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $221.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $259.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Rail Road Construction Market Characteristics



3. Rail Road Construction Market Trends and Strategies



4. Rail Road Construction Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, and Covid and Recovery on the Market

4.1. Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism



5. Global Rail Road Construction Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

5.1. Global Rail Road Construction PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

5.3. Global Rail Road Construction Market Growth Rate Analysis

5.4. Global Rail Road Construction Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019 - 2024, Value ($ Billion)

5.5. Global Rail Road Construction Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024 - 2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

5.6. Global Rail Road Construction Total Addressable Market (TAM)



6. Rail Road Construction Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Rail Road Construction Market, Segmentation by Train Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Metro

Light Rail

Bullet Train or High-Speed Rail (HSR)

6.2. Global Rail Road Construction Market, Segmentation by Construction Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

New Construction

Renovation

6.3. Global Rail Road Construction Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Urban

Rural

6.4. Global Rail Road Construction Market, Sub-Segmentation of Metro, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Urban Transit Systems

Elevated Rail Systems

Underground or Subway Systems

6.5. Global Rail Road Construction Market, Sub-Segmentation of Light Rail, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Streetcars or Trams

Light Rail Transit (LRT) Systems

Hybrid Systems

6.6. Global Rail Road Construction Market, Sub-Segmentation of Bullet Train or High-Speed Rail (HSR), by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Conventional High-Speed Trains

Maglev (Magnetic Levitation) Trains

Intercity High-Speed Rail Systems

7. Rail Road Construction Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Rail Road Construction Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Rail Road Construction Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Companies Featured

Railroad Construction Company Inc.

SNCF Group

Union Pacific Corporation

OAO Rossiyskie zheleznye dorogi

Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway

CSX Corporation

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.

Deutsche Bahn

JSC Russian Railways

Kansas City Southern Railway

Canadian National Railway Company

Norfolk Southern Corporation

China Railway Engineering Group Company Limited

China Railway Construction Corporation Group

Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

China Communications Construction Group Ltd.

Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA

Skanska USA Inc.

Kiewit Corporation

Bechtel Corporation

Fluor Corporation

The Lane Construction Corporation

Granite Construction Inc.

Walsh Group Ltd.

Turner Corporation

Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

Clark Construction Group LLC

PCL family of companies

Tutor Perini Corporation

Dragados USA Inc.

Flatiron Construction Corporation

Zachry Group

Skanska AB

Vinci SA

Bouygues SA

ACS Group

Ferrovial SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/haycqb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment