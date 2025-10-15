Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction Industry Report 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, Profiles of MasTec, Artera Services, Michels Corp, KLJ Paraflex, Charter Oak Utility Constructors

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The water and sewer line and related structures construction market size has grown marginally in recent years. It will grow from $215.55 billion in 2024 to $219.3 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to population growth and urbanization, aging infrastructure, government investments, environmental regulations, health and sanitation concerns.







The water and sewer line and related structures construction market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $249.91 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to smart infrastructure, climate change adaptation, water scarcity challenges, public-private partnerships, rural development initiatives. Major trends in the forecast period include smart technologies integration, water conservation measures, aging infrastructure renewal, public-private partnerships, modular and prefabricated construction.



The forecast of 3.3% growth over the next five years reflects a slight reduction of 0.2% from the previous projection. This reduction is primarily due to the impact of tariffs between the US and other countries. This is expected to directly influence the US through limited imports of large-diameter polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes from Canada and trenchless rehabilitation equipment from Italy, potentially causing delays in municipal water system upgrades. The effect will also be felt more widely due to reciprocal tariffs and the negative effect on the global economy and trade due to increased trade tensions and restrictions.



The water and sewer line and related structures construction market are poised for growth, driven by the increasing momentum in infrastructure and construction activities. This sector encompasses a range of activities involved in the erection, demolition, assembly, alteration, installation, or equipping of buildings, structures, and roadways. A crucial component of these projects is the installation of water and sewer pipes. Notably, in November 2023, the US Census Bureau reported that construction spending is projected to reach $1.99 trillion in September 2023, showing a 0.4% increase from the revised August forecast. This figure represents an 8.7% rise compared to the projected September 2022 figure of $1.83 trillion. The robust increase in infrastructure and construction activities is a key driver behind the growth of the water and sewer line and related structures construction market.



The growth trajectory of the water and sewer line and related structures construction market is further fueled by the surge in smart city initiatives. These initiatives involve large-scale urban development projects utilizing advanced technology and data-driven solutions to enhance city efficiency, environmental sustainability, and overall quality of life.

Water and sewer line construction activities within smart cities contribute to establishing resilient, sustainable, and responsive urban water management systems. This technological integration enhances a city's ability to respond to changing circumstances, providing citizens with reliable and efficient water and sewer services. As of November 2023, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in India reported a total of 7,947 smart city projects, with 6,196 projects completed and 1,751 projects ongoing. The escalating smart city initiatives are a significant driver for the growth of the water and sewer line and related structures construction market.



The water and sewer line and related structures construction market are witnessing a prominent trend with the increasing adoption of technological advancements. Major companies in this market are strategically focusing on the development of innovative technologies to maintain and strengthen their positions.



Strategic partnerships are a noteworthy approach adopted by major companies in the water and sewer line and related structures construction market. This collaborative strategy involves leveraging the strengths and resources of multiple companies to achieve mutual benefits and success. In October 2023, APM, a US-based infrastructure equipment manufacturing company, announced a strategic partnership with SiShield Technology Inc., a US-based chemical manufacturer. SiShield's antimicrobial formulations complement ConShield products, forming an invisible protective shield that inhibits the growth of bacteria and harmful germs.

This collaboration enhances protection against bacterial activities that lead to the generation of toxic sulfuric acid in sewage systems. SiShield's ecological chemistry ensures that its water-based solutions are non-toxic, non-leaching, and environmentally and human-friendly. The partnership focuses on addressing microbial activities at their source, targeting the harmful acid generation resulting from the reaction between hydrogen sulfide gas and Thiobacillus bacteria.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the water and sewer line and related structures construction market in 2024. North America was the second-largest region in the water and sewer line and related structures construction market in 2024. The regions covered in the water and sewer line and related structures construction market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the water and sewer line and related structures construction market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction Market Characteristics



3. Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction Market Trends and Strategies



4. Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, and Covid and Recovery on the Market

4.1. Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism



5. Global Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

5.1. Global Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

5.3. Global Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction Market Growth Rate Analysis

5.4. Global Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019 - 2024, Value ($ Billion)

5.5. Global Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024 - 2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

5.6. Global Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction Total Addressable Market (TAM)



6. Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction

Oil and Gas Pipeline and Related Structures Construction

Power and Communication Line and Related Structures Construction

6.2. Global Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction Market, Segmentation by Type of Contractor, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Large Contractors

Small Contractors

6.3. Global Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Industrial

Business

Services

Other Applications

6.4. Global Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Private

Public

6.5. Global Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction Market, Sub-Segmentation of Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Water Main Installation

Sewer Line Installation

Stormwater Management Systems

Pump Stations and Treatment Facilities

6.6. Global Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction Market, Sub-Segmentation of Oil and Gas Pipeline and Related Structures Construction, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Crude Oil Pipelines

Natural Gas Pipelines

Refined Product Pipelines

Compressor and Pump Stations

6.7. Global Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction Market, Sub-Segmentation of Power and Communication Line and Related Structures Construction, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Electrical Transmission Lines

Distribution Lines

Fiber Optic Cables

Communication Towers and Infrastructure

7. Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures Construction Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Companies Featured

MasTec Inc.

Artera Services LLC

Michels Corporation

KLJ Paraflex India Limited

Charter Oak Utility Constructors Inc.

Utility Construction Company Inc.

China Energy Engineering Group Hunan Power Construction Co. Ltd.

EMCOR Group Inc.

Hochtief AG

Eiffage SA

Skanska AB

Quanta Services Inc.

United Utilities Group plc

Veolia Environnement SA

Suez Environnement Company

Engie SA

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo

American Water Works Company Inc.

Severn Trent plc

Anglian Water Services Ltd.

Xylem Inc.

Pentair plc

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

