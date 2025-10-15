Special Mortars for Construction Global Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, Profiles of Key Companies - Sika, BASF, MAPEI, Saint-Gobain, ARDEX, RPM, Fosroc, Laticrete, ParexGroup, Sopro Bauchemie

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Special Mortars for Construction Market - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The special mortars market is undergoing a transformation as advanced formulations respond to the requirements of modern construction and an evolving regulatory landscape. Senior decision-makers face increasing complexity in product selection, supply chain management, and compliance, making it essential to understand the nuanced market shifts, technology adoption, and global trends shaping competitive advantage and growth.

Market Snapshot: Special Mortars Market Overview

Special mortars have become critical in ensuring structural durability, process efficiency, and regulatory compliance in contemporary construction. These products fill significant performance gaps overlooked by traditional cement blends, supporting ambitious urban projects, industrial facility upgrades, and infrastructure renewal. The market's evolution is propelled by sustained demand for rapid-strength, chemical-resistant, and low-permeability solutions. Major growth factors include rising renovation activity, infrastructure investments globally, and preference for sustainable building practices.

Assessing Tariff Impact: Evolving Trade Dynamics

The introduction of new US tariffs on construction materials in 2025 has created both supply chain disruption and fresh impetus for domestic innovation in the special mortars sector. Producers have restructured sourcing for polymer additives and specialty binders, reacting to increased import duties and transportation costs. These shifts are prompting greater use of local materials, risk mitigation through multi-year supplier contracts, and expanded R&D initiatives to maintain product performance levels amid pricing volatility.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Innovations in polymer modification, rapid-cure overlays, and nanotech additives are expanding special mortars' performance boundaries and end-use applications.

Environmental imperatives are driving widespread integration of recycled aggregates, low-carbon binders, and bio-based additives to reduce environmental impact without compromising on functional benchmarks.

Digitalization, including sensor-enabled monitoring and building information modeling, is improving installation efficiency and enabling data-driven project management for contractors and asset managers.

Strategic collaborations-particularly among raw material suppliers, technology partners, and mortar producers-accelerate knowledge transfer and support the development of resilient supply chains.

Regional demand patterns highlight the opportunity for tailored product portfolios: heritage compatibility in Western Europe, rapid installation and waterproofing in Gulf states, or durable, advanced systems across Asia-Pacific's infrastructure boom.

Industry leaders increasingly differentiate through direct-to-customer engagement, modular construction integration, and robust online technical resources, ensuring agile responses to market shifts.

Scope & Segmentation

Product Types: Cementitious Mortar, Epoxy Mortar, Polymer Modified Mortar

Cementitious Mortar, Epoxy Mortar, Polymer Modified Mortar Applications: Flooring (Self-Leveling Rapid Cure, Standard Cure), Plastering, Repair (Non-Structural, Structural), Tiling (Adhesive, Grout), Waterproofing (Cementitious, Organic Polymer)

Flooring (Self-Leveling Rapid Cure, Standard Cure), Plastering, Repair (Non-Structural, Structural), Tiling (Adhesive, Grout), Waterproofing (Cementitious, Organic Polymer) End Use Sectors: Commercial (Hospitality, Office, Retail), Industrial, Residential (New Construction, Renovation)

Commercial (Hospitality, Office, Retail), Industrial, Residential (New Construction, Renovation) Distribution Channels: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online (Company Website, Third Party Ecommerce), Retail

Why This Report Matters

Gain actionable intelligence to anticipate supply chain challenges, regulatory shifts, and technology adoption curves critical for competitive positioning.

Inform capital planning, R&D prioritization, and market-entry strategies with current and future-focused analysis across all market segments and regions.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Define: Research Objective

2.2. Determine: Research Design

2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.4. Collect: Data Source

2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.7. Publish: Research Report

2.8. Repeat: Report Update



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Rising demand for eco friendly and low carbon footprint special construction mortars

5.2. Integration of 3D printing technology with high performance mortar formulations

5.3. Growing adoption of fiber reinforced mortars for enhanced crack resistance in buildings

5.4. Increasing development of rapid setting and high early strength repair mortars

5.5. Expansion of polymer modified mortars for waterproofing and adhesion in infrastructure projects



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. Special Mortars for Construction Market, by Product Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Cementitious Mortar

8.3. Epoxy Mortar

8.4. Polymer Modified Mortar



9. Special Mortars for Construction Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Flooring

9.2.1. Self Leveling

9.2.1.1. Rapid Cure

9.2.1.2. Standard Cure

9.3. Plastering

9.4. Repair

9.4.1. Non Structural

9.4.2. Structural

9.5. Tiling

9.5.1. Adhesive

9.5.2. Grout

9.6. Waterproofing

9.6.1. Cementitious

9.6.2. Organic Polymer



10. Special Mortars for Construction Market, by End Use

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Commercial

10.2.1. Hospitality

10.2.2. Office

10.2.3. Retail

10.3. Industrial

10.4. Residential

10.4.1. New Construction

10.4.2. Renovation



11. Special Mortars for Construction Market, by Distribution Channel

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Direct Sales

11.3. Distributors

11.4. Online

11.4.1. Company Website

11.4.2. Third Party Ecommerce

11.5. Retail



Companies Featured

Sika AG

BASF SE

MAPEI S.p.A.

Saint-Gobain Weber S.A.

ARDEX GmbH

RPM International Inc.

Fosroc International Ltd.

Laticrete International, Inc.

ParexGroup S.A.S.

Sopro Bauchemie GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/khn4ip

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.