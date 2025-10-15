Construction Risk Consulting Global Market Forecast Report 2025-2030: Sustainability Focus and Adoption of Predictive Analytics, BIM, and Digital Twin Technologies Fuel Expansion

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Risk Consulting Market - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Construction Risk Consulting Market grew from USD 8.30 billion in 2024 to USD 8.88 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 7.18%, reaching USD 12.59 billion by 2030. This robust expansion reflects the escalating need for integrated risk strategies as construction projects increasingly encounter regulatory shifts, supply chain disruptions, and digital transformation.

Construction risk consulting is increasingly shaping project outcomes by helping organizations navigate complex risks across the construction lifecycle. As the demand for resilience, compliance, and innovative delivery grows, consulting partners provide stakeholders with tailored insights that strengthen both project governance and competitive positioning.

Tariff Impact: Navigating Cost and Supply Chain Shifts

The introduction of United States trade tariffs in 2025 is reshaping material costs and supply chain strategies across North American construction. Heightened duties on steel, aluminum, and machinery are driving consulting demand in cost trajectory forecasting and contractual negotiations. Consulting providers support clients with tariff mitigation measures-including alternative procurement, dynamic contract terms, and insurance enhancements-positioning organizations to proactively manage volatility and safeguard project delivery.

Key Takeaways: Strategic Insights for Stakeholders

The construction risk consulting market is adapting swiftly to rising environmental and regulatory pressures, with sustainability-oriented consulting now central to project planning.

Technological integration-particularly predictive analytics, BIM, and digital twins-is improving risk visibility, enabling proactive cost and schedule management for diverse projects.

Service customization by project phase, duration, and construction type allows consulting providers to address sector-specific challenges, enhancing value delivery for commercial, infrastructure, industrial, and residential projects.

Demand for specialized skills in insurance review, dispute resolution, and digital project management is prompting firms to invest in targeted training, supporting ongoing professional development and adaptation to remote consulting models.

Regional markets display varying priorities: North America emphasizes advanced assessments and dispute mitigation, EMEA focuses on sustainability and digital compliance, while Asia-Pacific leads in technology adoption for cross-border and urbanization-driven growth.

Adaptive, multidisciplinary consulting teams are increasingly vital for navigating project complexities, fostering robust collaboration, and maintaining project integrity across unpredictable economic and regulatory conditions.

Scope & Segmentation: Comprehensive Market Coverage

Service Types: Claims & Dispute Resolution, Compliance & Audit, Insurance Review, Loss Prevention, Risk Assessment & Analysis, Training & Education.

Claims & Dispute Resolution, Compliance & Audit, Insurance Review, Loss Prevention, Risk Assessment & Analysis, Training & Education. Construction Phases: Pre Construction, Construction, Post Construction.

Pre Construction, Construction, Post Construction. Risk Types: Contractual, Environmental, Financial, Legal, Operational, Safety.

Contractual, Environmental, Financial, Legal, Operational, Safety. Project Durations: Short Term Projects, Long Term Projects.

Short Term Projects, Long Term Projects. Construction Types: Commercial (Office, Retail), Industrial (Factories, Warehouses), Infrastructure (Airports, Bridges, Roads), Residential.

Commercial (Office, Retail), Industrial (Factories, Warehouses), Infrastructure (Airports, Bridges, Roads), Residential. End-Users: Construction Companies, Government Bodies, Insurance Companies.

Construction Companies, Government Bodies, Insurance Companies. Delivery Modes: Onsite, Remote.

Onsite, Remote. Geographies: Americas (including United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (such as United Kingdom, Germany, United Arab Emirates, Nigeria), Asia-Pacific (including China, India, Japan, Australia, Singapore).

Americas (including United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (such as United Kingdom, Germany, United Arab Emirates, Nigeria), Asia-Pacific (including China, India, Japan, Australia, Singapore). Technology Adoption: Building Information Modeling (BIM), digital twins, predictive modeling, remote site inspections, and real-time risk analytics.

Why This Report Matters

Gain actionable guidance to refine project governance, resource allocation, and regulatory compliance strategies in an evolving risk environment.

Stay informed on technology trends, best practices, and segmentation-specific challenges to enhance decision-making and operational resilience.

Understand regional market drivers and emerging consulting competencies, equipping your organization with proactive risk management tools.

Conclusion

Construction risk consulting is advancing through digital innovation, regulatory adaptation, and specialized expertise. Senior leaders leveraging these insights can enhance resilience, collaboration, and long-term project outcomes.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $8.88 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.59 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Incorporation of ESG compliance frameworks to manage environmental and social risks in large-scale builds

Integration of wearable sensor networks to reduce workforce injuries and improve occupational safety protocols

Leveraging blockchain for supply chain transparency and risk reduction in modular construction delivery

Implementation of IoT-enabled remote site monitoring to enhance safety compliance and hazard detection

Adoption of digital twin technology for real-time risk monitoring in complex infrastructure projects

Integration of AI-driven predictive modeling to mitigate construction project delays and cost overruns

Deployment of parametric insurance solutions to accelerate claim settlements after climate-related disruptions

Market Insights

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Companies Featured

Accenture plc

AECOM Technology Corporation

Allianz SE

American International Group, Inc.

Aon plc

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

AXA SA

Bain & Company Inc.

Boston Consulting Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc.

Chubb Limited

CNA Financial Corporation

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

FTI Consulting, Inc.

HDI Global SE

LEK CONSULTING LLC

Lockton Companies, LLC

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

McKinsey & Company, Inc.

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Rider Levett Bucknall company

Spire Consulting Group, LLC.

Turner & Townsend Partners LLP

Zurich Insurance plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6pq2rf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment