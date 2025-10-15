The Next Evolution of the Baby Book: Growbook Launches for Today's Parents

Seattle, WA , Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growbook, a new digital baby book app designed to transform how parents capture and cherish their children’s lives, is now available on the App Store and Google Play. Founded by CEO Ryan Chin, Growbook offers a simple, powerful, and private way to document a child’s journey, with unique tools that go beyond traditional photo sharing.





Growbook is a private digital baby book that helps parents capture and cherish their child's unique journey.

A 2023 national poll from C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital found that after sharing information about their child on social media, 27% of parents have felt worried about their child's privacy. Growbook was built as the answer to this growing concern. Through its unique Chapters feature, parents can track and filter a child’s history by event type, such as firsts, achievements, favorites, and measurements. A few taps reveal a searchable, living history of a child's development, transforming a collection of memories into a clear and organized storybook. With Time Capsules, parents can write a message of love and wisdom for their child’s future self, a keepsake that no other platform can provide.

"Parents today are caught in a difficult position. They want to share the incredible moments of their child's life, but they're increasingly uncomfortable with the privacy risks and performative nature of public social media," said Ryan Chin. "We built Growbook to be the antithesis of that culture. It’s a private sanctuary where you're the curator of your child's story, shared only with the 'Inner Circle' you trust most. This isn't about likes and shares; it’s about building an authentic, everlasting storybook."

Growbook provides the peace of mind that parents crave in the digital age. Through its Inner Circle feature, parents are the sole gatekeepers, inviting only their closest family and friends to view and share a child’s journey. Critically, the app has no public search functionality, ensuring a child’s profile and personal data remain completely invisible to the outside world. This focus on secure sharing and a permanent digital legacy is at the core of the Growbook experience.





Growbook's unique "Chapters" feature organizes a child's memories by type, such as favorites, milestones, and achievements, providing an intuitive and searchable history of their growth.

About Growbook



Growbook is the private digital baby book for modern parents. It’s a secure and comprehensive memory-keeping app designed to help families capture and cherish their children’s lives. With a focus on privacy and secure sharing, Growbook provides the tools to build a lasting digital legacy for every child. The app is free to download, with an optional Premium subscription for enhanced features. Learn more at https://getgrowbook.com and https://getgrowbook.com/media.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/fuGqOCb6O-w