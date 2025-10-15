New Report Unveils How Brands Can Earn Trust in a World Where 85% of Young Adults Get Their News from Social Platforms

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



VaynerX, in partnership with Muck Rack and Ipsos, today announced the release of a new research report, Inside Modern PR: Trust, Timing & Building Credibility – A Deep Dive Into Earned Attention in 2025 . The report provides a comprehensive look at the evolving landscape of media consumption and attention, highlighting a critical new mandate for public relations practitioners.

The research, which surveyed US consumers and brand leaders, reveals that while legacy media remains the anchor of trust (57% of consumers cite local news as their most trusted source), social platforms dominate the news diet for younger audiences (85% of 18–34-year-olds). This coexisting but nuanced environment demands that effective modern PR must fuse the credibility signals of traditional media with the scale and immediacy of social.

Key Findings from the Report:

Trust is Declining and Harder to Win: 56% of consumers report their trust in news sources has declined over the past five years. Their top trust signals are fact-checked information with clear data , followed by transparency of sources and balanced reporting.

56% of consumers report their trust in news sources has declined over the past five years. Their top trust signals are , followed by transparency of sources and balanced reporting. A Proof Gap Exists: Brand leaders over-index on the value of visual proof (photos, video), ranking it twice as highly as clear data. Yet, with the rise of AI and manipulated imagery, consumers prioritize functional proof (clear, verifiable data and sourcing) as their most valued trust signal.

Brand leaders over-index on the value of (photos, video), ranking it twice as highly as clear data. Yet, with the rise of AI and manipulated imagery, consumers prioritize (clear, verifiable data and sourcing) as their most valued trust signal. The Consumer is the Final Arbiter of Truth: When faced with a questionable story, 44% of consumers fact-check on their own . The biggest credibility red flag is a lack of clear evidence, data, or sources, flagged by 65% of respondents.

When faced with a questionable story, . The biggest credibility red flag is a lack of clear evidence, data, or sources, flagged by 65% of respondents. Consistency is Currency: While 90% of brand leaders agree a steady presence is necessary outside of a crisis, only 29% strongly agree their brand’s voice is consistently authentic. Consumers reward brands with a consistent, positive reputation (25%) more than those that can simply respond rapidly to a crisis (14%).

“There’s a real opportunity for brand leaders that understand how to harness legacy and social media alongside their consumers,” said VaynerX CMO Avery Akkineni. “Effective modern PR strategies will consistently deliver evidence and resonance, while ensuring messages are authentic, verifiable, and everywhere. It’s exactly what we’re helping our clients do every single day across VaynerX.”

“This research echoes what communicators tell us every day, credibility isn’t static, it’s earned moment by moment,” added Greg Galant, cofounder and CEO of Muck Rack. “PR leaders are redefining trust in real time. The ones who will succeed are those who show up authentically across platforms, back their stories with evidence and build reputations that stand up to public scrutiny.”

“Truth and trust are the foundation of what we do at Ipsos, ensuring decisions - from the ballot box to the board room - are rooted in evidence and facts,” said Nick Mercurio, Chief Client & Growth Officer, Ipsos North America. “As misinformation fuels skepticism, it creates huge implications and a clear opportunity for brands. Companies that lead with honesty and consistency will be the ones to grow.”

Download the full report at vaynermedia.com/reports

About VaynerX

VaynerX is the most contemporary family of companies, working together to build and grow brands. Subsidiaries include VaynerMedia, Eva Nosidam Productions, The Sasha Group, Gallery Media Group, Tingley Lane Trading, VaynerSpeakers, and VaynerCommerce. Learn more at vaynerx.com .