Vacuum Insulated Tubing Industry Business Report 2025: Global Market to Surpass $65 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growth in Extended Reach and Horizontal Drilling Spurs, & EOR and SAGD Applications

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vacuum Insulated Tubing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Vacuum Insulated Tubing was valued at US$44.3 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$65.6 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Vacuum Insulated Tubing (VIT) is rapidly becoming a critical technology for oilfield operations, especially in thermal recovery and extended-reach drilling. Designed with concentric tubing and a high-vacuum layer between the inner and outer pipes, VIT dramatically reduces thermal conductivity and heat losses during the transport of high-temperature fluids or steam. This feature is especially vital in enhanced oil recovery (EOR) methods like Steam-Assisted Gravity Drainage (SAGD) and Cyclic Steam Stimulation (CSS), where preserving heat within the wellbore ensures process efficiency, improved oil viscosity, and reduced steam-to-oil ratios.



Deployments are expanding in unconventional and ultra-deep reservoirs across Canada, the Middle East, Russia, and China, where conventional tubing suffers from excessive heat loss and structural fatigue. The use of VIT minimizes steam condensation, extends wellbore life, and reduces the environmental impact by curtailing fuel consumption for steam generation. In heavy oil and bitumen formations, especially where surface-to-bottom depths exceed 1,000 meters, VIT ensures that thermal energy remains intact through the vertical and horizontal sections of the well. Its adoption has also shown to improve production rates and delay thermal breakthrough, offering compelling cost-performance advantages for operators.

What Key Factors Are Driving Long-Term Demand for VIT Systems Globally?



The growth in the vacuum insulated tubing market is driven by several factors, including the expansion of thermal EOR projects, increasing demand for energy-efficient downhole technologies, and rising operational challenges in harsh and deep reservoirs. As energy companies seek to maximize recovery from mature fields and reduce the carbon footprint of production, technologies like VIT that lower fuel usage and increase heat retention are gaining favor. The global trend toward higher temperature and pressure operations also supports VIT uptake, as conventional tubing solutions are unable to meet evolving thermal stress tolerances.



Policy incentives aimed at reducing methane and carbon emissions, particularly in the U.S. and Canada, are also encouraging the adoption of VIT in new well designs. Simultaneously, the proliferation of unconventional reserves and deeper hydrocarbon basins in Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East is driving VIT usage in both development and pilot wells. With increasing interest in geothermal and hydrogen applications, new engineering use cases for VIT are expected to emerge over the next decade. The convergence of environmental regulation, reservoir complexity, and technology maturation will ensure sustained growth and innovation in this high-value tubing market.



How Are Technological Advancements Enhancing VIT Reliability and Efficiency?



Recent advancements in materials engineering and manufacturing techniques are refining the reliability and thermal performance of VIT. Next-generation tubing incorporates multi-layer insulation coatings, advanced getters to maintain vacuum integrity over extended periods, and sealed annular designs that withstand both thermal expansion and downhole pressure differentials. Specialized grades of stainless steel and nickel alloys are increasingly used in the inner and outer tubes to handle corrosive fluids and hydrogen sulfide environments. These upgrades extend product lifespan, especially in sour wells and geothermal operations.



Digital integration is also gaining traction. Temperature sensors, fiber optic cables, and distributed temperature sensing (DTS) systems are now being embedded within VIT strings to provide real-time monitoring of heat profiles and fluid movement. This allows operators to optimize steam placement, detect anomalies, and evaluate reservoir response with greater precision. Moreover, modular VIT designs are facilitating faster deployment and cost-effective replacements in case of damage or failure. Standardization efforts by industry groups and international bodies are helping accelerate field adoption by ensuring compatibility and reliability across suppliers and geographies.



Where Is Adoption of VIT Accelerating and Which Applications Are Leading Demand?



VIT adoption is strongest in heavy oil basins across Western Canada (particularly Alberta's Athabasca region), as well as thermal projects in Venezuela's Orinoco Belt, China's Xinjiang oilfields, and Oman's Marmul asset. The Middle East is witnessing growing application of VIT in steam flooding for mature reservoirs, with operators seeking to extend field life and reduce carbon intensity. Outside hydrocarbons, VIT is making inroads in high-temperature geothermal wells, especially in Iceland, Kenya, and Indonesia, where maintaining fluid temperature over long vertical distances enhances power conversion efficiency.



Additionally, hydrogen and carbon capture sectors are beginning to explore VIT for high-temperature gas injection and thermal management in subsurface storage. These emerging segments require tubing that can manage large thermal gradients without structural compromise or leakage. Within the oil and gas value chain, the midstream sector is evaluating VIT for insulated flowlines and pipelines used in cold environments or where paraffin and hydrate formation is a concern. The broader emphasis on improving thermal efficiency, reducing operational emissions, and extending well economics is making VIT an increasingly strategic investment for operators.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as CryoWorks (Cryoworld), Cryoworld, Acme Cryogenics, Air Liquide Healthcare, Andmir Group and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Onshore Application segment, which is expected to reach US$46.1 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.8%. The Offshore Application segment is also set to grow at 4.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $12.1 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.8% CAGR to reach $13.8 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Scope of the Report

Segments: Application (Onshore Application, Offshore Application).

Application (Onshore Application, Offshore Application). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $44.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $65.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Vacuum Insulated Tubing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Enhanced Thermal Efficiency Throws the Spotlight on Vacuum Insulated Tubing in Oil and Gas Operations

Growth in Extended Reach and Horizontal Drilling Spurs Adoption of VIT for Downhole Heat Retention

Increasing Exploration in Harsh and Cold Environments Expands Addressable Market for High-Performance Insulated Tubing

Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) and Steam-Assisted Gravity Drainage (SAGD) Applications Drive Market for Vacuum Insulated Solutions

Focus on Reducing Operating Costs Propels Investment in Durable and Low-Maintenance Tubing Technologies

Innovation in Multi-Layer and Composite VIT Structures Improves Thermal Isolation and Mechanical Performance

Rising Deployment in Geothermal Projects Creates Tailwinds for High-Temperature-Resistant VIT Systems

Advancements in Connection Technology and Field Assembly Streamline Installation and Operational Reliability

Integration with Digital Monitoring Systems Enhances Real-Time Performance Assessment and Asset Integrity

Global Push for Resource Optimization in Oilfield Operations Positions VIT as a Strategic Wellbore Asset

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 42 companies featured in this Vacuum Insulated Tubing market report

CryoWorks (Cryoworld)

Cryoworld

Acme Cryogenics

Air Liquide Healthcare

Andmir Group

Beilai Tube

Brugg Pipes

Chart Industries

Chart Industries

Cryeng Group

Cryogas Equipment Pvt. Ltd.

Cryospain

Demaco

EXCEED Oilfield Equipment Inc.

ITP Interpipe

Dongying Lake Petro Technology Co. (Lake Petro)

Maxcon Industries

Nakasawa Resources

Perma-Pipe International Holdings

Shengji Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qh80rg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment