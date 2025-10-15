Sleep Aids Market Trends in the United Arab Emirates: 2020-2024 Review and 2025-2030 Forecast of the Market with Company & Brand Shares and Distribution Data

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sleep Aids in the United Arab Emirates" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In the United Arab Emirates, the sleep aids market is anticipated to sustain healthy growth in both retail volume and value through 2025. This trend is partly attributed to the burgeoning population. However, growth rates are predicted to decelerate slightly compared to 2024, as consumers increasingly explore alternative solutions beyond traditional sleep aids.
Report Scope
This report serves as an invaluable resource, offering a thorough analysis of market size and structure at a national level. With up-to-date retail sales data from 2020 to 2025, this report helps identify key sectors propelling market growth. Projections extending to 2030 provide insights into the market's trajectory, catering to stakeholders interested in future developments.
Data Coverage Includes:
- Market sizes, both historic and forecast
- Company market shares
- Brand shares
- Distribution data
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Gain a comprehensive understanding of the Sleep Aids market in the UAE.
- Identify growth sectors and the factors influencing market dynamics.
- Analyze the competitive landscape, including major market players and leading brands.
- Leverage five-year forecasts to plan for future market developments.
Key Topics Covered
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2025 DEVELOPMENTS:
- Growth rates slow as consumers look to more natural and lifestyle alternatives
- Panadol Night is a dynamic presence in sleep aids
- High accessibility and expertise help pharmacies to dominate the competitive landscape
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES:
- Robust growth opportunities despite a more holistic approach to sleep health
- Digital sleep trackers offer a potential growth area
- Health and wellness trend to support a shift to herbal sleep remedies
CONSUMER HEALTH IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:
- Consumer Health in 2025: The big picture
- Key trends in 2025
- Competitive landscape
- Channel developments
- What next for Consumer Health?
MARKET INDICATORS
MARKET DATA
APPENDIX:
- OTC registration and classification
- Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
- Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
- Switches
