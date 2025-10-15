SOSA Selected to Operate NJ BASE, New Jersey’s Flagship International Landing Center



NJ BASE in Jersey City (3 Second St., Jersey City)

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOSA, a leading global technology management and innovation advisory company, has been chosen by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) to operate the New Jersey Business Acceleration and Softlanding Ecosystem (NJ BASE), the state’s flagship initiative, designed to support foreign companies in expanding and growing their business in the state.

NJ BASE will combine a collaborative workspace with hands-on programming and market access, enabling international companies to validate their solutions, build commercial pipelines, and establish a strong foothold in the U.S. market.

Led and operated by SOSA, NJ BASE will focus on supporting the growth of participating companies. By connecting participants with genuine demand from New Jersey corporates, investors, and public institutions, SOSA’s model fosters meaningful engagement and creates opportunities for companies to successfully establish and grow their presence in the Garden State.

NJ BASE will house approximately 15-20 companies as a first cohort. Each cohort will receive tailored support that includes mentorship opportunities, specialized office hours, and curated investor meetings.

Beyond business acceleration, NJ BASE will serve as a hub for the state’s innovation ecosystem. SOSA will host a year-round calendar of public events, from demo days and investor forums to sector briefings on AI and other emerging technologies, connecting global founders with New Jersey corporations, investors, and universities, while strengthening cross-regional ties with neighboring New York.

Sector priorities will align with New Jersey’s established economic strengths, including cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, fintech, life sciences, clean energy and storage, transportation and logistics, advanced manufacturing, financial and professional services, non-retail food and beverage, and film and digital media.

“NJ BASE is built to deliver tangible outcomes. By pairing global startups with validated demand from New Jersey’s corporate and investment community, we are creating the conditions for lasting commercial wins and long-term presence in the state,” said Uzi Scheffer, CEO of SOSA. “Our acceleration platform is designed to move companies rapidly from initial introductions to concrete business deals, ensuring they can quickly scale operations and create jobs in New Jersey.”

“The NJEDA is excited to partner with SOSA on launching NJ BASE and welcoming foreign companies to the Garden State,” said NJEDA Chief Executive Officer Tim Sullivan. “Under Governor Murphy’s leadership, New Jersey has made impactful investments to diversify our economy and create new jobs. NJ BASE will strengthen our state’s position on the global stage by helping entrepreneurs scale their businesses, foster innovation, and build lasting international partnerships.”

The landing pad, located in Jersey City, will house an initial cohort of approximately 15 to 20 companies, and is expected to open in the coming months.

About NJEDA

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) serves as the state’s principal agency for driving inclusive and sustainable economic growth. NJEDA supports businesses of all sizes through financing and incentives, invests in innovation and manufacturing, advances real estate and community development, and works with partners across government, academia, and industry to create high-quality jobs and a stronger, more competitive New Jersey. Learn more at njeda.com .

About SOSA

SOSA is a global technology management and innovation advisory that bridges startups, corporations, and governments. The consulting firm has over a decade of experience running more than 40 international accelerator and landing programs in partnership with governments and corporations worldwide. With offices in New York, São Paulo, and Tel Aviv, and partnerships across Europe, Asia, and North America, SOSA supports the global exchange of innovation. Learn more at sosa.co

Contact:

For inquiries about NJ Base, please contact: Elan Fox, Senior Program Manager at elan.f@sosa.co or Dani Forman, Associate Partner at dani.f@sosa.co

For inquiries about SOSA: Iris Finkelstein-Sagi, VP Marketing at iris.f@sosa.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f89e569-0274-4621-b4fd-2859b36cd2ab