Quantum Computing Market Forecast Highlights Rapid Expansion at 41.8% CAGR Reaching $20.20 Billion by 2030

The quantum computing market is projected to reach USD 20.20 billion by 2030 from USD 3.52 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 41.8% during the forecast period.

The growth pattern of the quantum computing market is marked by rapid advancements in hardware, increasing cloud-based accessibility, and rising investments from both private and public sectors. Key segments positively impacting the market include machine learning, optimization, and simulation applications, as well as cloud-based deployments, which lower entry barriers. Government agencies and regulatory bodies are playing a pivotal role, with initiatives such as the US National Quantum Initiative Act and the EU Quantum Flagship Program, as well as similar strategies in Asia, driving R&D funding, workforce development, and industry collaboration. These efforts are accelerating commercialization and shaping the market's trajectory.

KEY TAKEAWAYS: Quantum Computing Market

By Offering, the service segment held the largest share, as it provides on-demand access to quantum resources without costly hardware investments. By enabling cloud-based, democratized access, QCaaS drives faster adoption, innovation, and competitiveness across industries.

By Deployment, Cloud-based deployment is projected to hold the largest share, as it offers flexible access to NISQ systems without requiring ownership of rapidly advancing, non-portable hardware. This model allows users to leverage diverse quantum devices and simulators remotely, making it a key revenue stream for service providers.

By Technology, Superconducting qubits dominate the quantum computing market due to their maturity, scalability, and compatibility with existing cryogenic technologies, enabling faster gate operations and commercial viability. Backed by heavy investments from IBM, Google, and Rigetti, they drive widespread cloud adoption and foster a strong ecosystem that secures their market leadership.

By Application, the optimization segment is estimated to account for the largest market share, as quantum algorithms enable faster and more efficient solutions to complex problems compared to traditional methods. Applications span finance, logistics, AI, and operations research, helping organizations enhance decision-making, streamline operations, and lower costs.

By End User Industry, the banking & finance sector is expected to hold the largest market share, leveraging quantum computing for risk modeling, trading strategies, asset pricing, and portfolio optimization. Its ability to address the industry’s complexities makes quantum computing a valuable tool for enhancing financial decision-making.

By Region, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth in the quantum computing market, driven by strong government initiatives, rising investments, and rapid digital transformation. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia are actively funding quantum R&D to achieve technological leadership.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Major vendors in the quantum computing market include:

IBM (US), D-Wave Quantum Inc. (Canada), Microsoft (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Rigetti Computing (US), IonQ (US), QC Ware (US), QUANTINUUM (US), Toshiba (Japan), Google (US), and Intel (US).

Key strategies adopted by the players in the quantum computing market ecosystem to enhance their product portfolios, increase their market share, and expand their presence in the market mainly include new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions.

Regional Impact on Quantum Computing Market:

Asia Pacific to be the fastest-growing region in the global quantum computing market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate in the quantum computing market due to a combination of government initiatives, rising investments, and the rapid digital transformation of industries in the region. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia are heavily investing in quantum research and development, with national strategies and funding programs aimed at achieving technological leadership.

In North America, the US is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The US quantum computing market is witnessing strong growth, driven by significant government funding and private sector investments. Leading technology giants such as IBM, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon are pioneering advancements in hardware, software, and cloud-based services. The country benefits from a strong research ecosystem supported by universities, defense agencies, and national labs. Increasing adoption across industries like finance, healthcare, aerospace, and defense is further accelerating demand. Overall, the US remains the global leader, shaping innovation and commercialization in the quantum computing space.

Quantum Computing Market Segmentation:

By offering, the service segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Quantum Computing as a Service (QCaaS) lowers the entry barrier by offering access to costly quantum systems through the cloud. It enables organizations to test, develop, and deploy quantum applications without the need for substantial infrastructure investments. QCaaS platforms offered by leaders like IBM (US), AWS (US), Microsoft (US), and Google (US) accelerate adoption by integrating with existing workflows. The model also supports scalability and flexibility, making it attractive for enterprises across industries. Growing demand for on-demand computing power and pay-as-you-go models further drives QCaaS adoption globally.

By end user industry, the healthcare and pharma segment are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The healthcare and pharma segment are expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the quantum computing market due to their need for complex data analysis and drug discovery. Quantum computing enables faster molecular modeling, protein folding simulations, and identification of new drug compounds. It can significantly reduce R&D costs and accelerate the time-to-market for new therapies. Personalized medicine and genomics also benefit from Quantum’s advanced optimization and simulation capabilities. Increasing investments from pharma giants and collaborations with quantum technology providers further fuel this rapid growth.

Quantum Computing Market Opportunity & Challenges:

Opportunity: Growing application for drug discovery

Biopharmaceutical R&D is costly, time-intensive, and risky, with drug development taking 10–15 years, costing over USD 2 billion, and having less than a 10% success rate. Quantum computing offers advanced capabilities for simulating complex biological systems, accelerating early-stage drug discovery and development. By enabling faster molecular modeling and drug–target interaction analysis, quantum tools can significantly reduce optimization time compared to conventional high-performance computing.

Challenge: Difficulties associated with engineering and developing quantum computing

Qubits require ultra-low temperatures for stable operation, as they heat up quickly during calculations, with systems like D-Wave’s needing cooling to 0.02 K (-460°F). Standard cooling methods are inadequate, making specialized mechanisms essential to run algorithms back-to-back. Additionally, quantum computers face challenges such as decoherence, noise, and faults from environmental interactions, often leading to errors and unreliable outputs.

