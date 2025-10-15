National Ground Water Association Launches Water Well Map Expanding Access to Water Well Data Nationwide

Westerville, OH, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Ground Water Association (NGWA) and WellOwner.org announce the launch of a new online tool that will greatly expand access to water well data nationwide.

NGWA Water Well Map is an easy-to-use program tracking more than 14 million wells nationwide that allows users to locate water wells and view details such as location, depth, construction date, water quality, and more.

For the public, NGWA Water Well Map offers transparency and open access to information to help homeowners, businesses, and communities make informed decisions about water use and availability. It also provides valuable insights into aquifer depth, water quality trends, and other critical information that supports smarter groundwater management nationwide.

For groundwater industry professionals, these maps provide a powerful resource to better estimate drilling depths and more accurately project the cost of new wells. With recent changes to clean energy tax credits, ongoing tariff discussions, and new construction regulations at the state and federal level, water well pricing has become increasingly difficult to predict as some wells can cost as much as $40,000 or more to bring into service. NGWA Water Well Map helps professionals navigate these challenges with better data and greater confidence.

“We’re extremely excited about the release of NGWA Water Well Map and putting this data into the hands of the public and the groundwater industry,” said NGWA CEO Terry S. Morse, CAE, CIC.

“Water wells remain one of the most important pieces of our nation’s water infrastructure, especially in rural areas. The opportunity to provide greater access to data not only supports professionals in the field but also empowers millions of Americans who rely on private wells to better understand and protect their water resources.”

Access to reliable water well information is essential. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, more than 43 million Americans rely on private water wells for their drinking water, and the agricultural industry is estimated to have nearly 400,000 wells currently in operation.

The public version of NGWA Water Well Map is now available at WellOwner.org, giving homeowners and communities free access to well information. An expanded version of the tool featuring well comparisons, integrated estimating functions, and enhanced data access, is available free to NGWA members in a members’ exclusive area of NGWA.org and is also integrated into the business management tool NGWA Business PRO.

Access NGWA Water Well Maps Here:

Free Public Version at Wellowner.org

Click Here

Enhanced Version for National Ground Water Association Members:

Click Here

______________________________________________________________________________

The National Ground Water Association is a not-for-profit professional society and trade association for the global groundwater industry. Our members around the world include leading public and private sector groundwater scientists, engineers, water well system professionals, manufacturers, and suppliers of groundwater-related products and services. The Association’s vision is to be the leading groundwater association advocating for responsible development, management, and use of water.