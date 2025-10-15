AI/R Subsidiary Avenue Code Accelerates Legacy Modernization with up to 80% Less Development Effort

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy system modernization remains a recurring challenge for many organizations seeking to keep pace with technological evolution and market demands. Older systems tend to be rigid, difficult to maintain, and poorly integrated with modern technologies, ultimately slowing down digital transformation. To address this, Avenue Code, a wholly owned subsidiary of AI/R Company, has developed a solution that not only modernizes legacy systems but also accelerates the entire process—the AI/Cockpit Smart Engineering.

By leveraging advanced AI models and Google Cloud technology such as Gemini Code Assist, the AI/Cockpit Smart Engineering ensures full governance and traceability throughout the modernization journey, resulting in significantly reduced time and costs while delivering scalable, cloud-native applications.

Companies using the solution have already achieved up to 99% production equivalence and reduced development effort by 40% to 80%. “AI/Cockpit Smart Engineering has revolutionized how we approach legacy modernization. Tasks that once took months are now completed in days, enabling us to innovate faster without compromising quality or security,” says Orlando Neto, Global CTO of Avenue Code.

Supporting a wide range of legacy platforms and languages—including COBOL, Natural/ADABAS, Centura, Clipper, Java, .NET, Node.js, and Angular—AI/Cockpit Smart Engineering is designed to adapt to the unique needs of every modernization journey, helping organizations unlock their full potential for innovation.

About Avenue Code

Avenue Code, a global software consultancy headquartered in California, USA, is a wholly owned subsidiary of AI/R, the AI Revolution Company. With over 15 years of strategic partnerships with Fortune 100 companies, Avenue Code specializes in end-to-end development solutions for digital transformation and AI services across industries. The company empowers organizations to innovate and lead their markets. Operating across North America, Europe, Brazil, and LATAM, Avenue Code brings together top engineering talent, decades of digital expertise, and an unwavering commitment to exceeding expectations—delivering excellence in every client engagement, partnership, and team relationship.

About AI/R

AI/R, headquartered in California, is an Agentic AI Software Engineering company that combines its ecosystem of highly specialized technology brands, proprietary AI platforms, and strategic partner platforms to amplify human intelligence and drive a revolution across industries, setting efficient standards for innovation and business productivity. By embedding AI into every aspect of its operations, AI/R’s mission is to make the AI revolution a revolution for everyone, empowering human talent while raising the bar for digital transformation. Let's breathe in the future.

Contact info:

Milena Buarque Lopes Bandeira

milena.bandeira@aircompany.ai

