Voltage Control Brings AI-Powered Facilitation to Life on the Miro Canvas

NEW YORK, NY , Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltage Control, a certified Miro Solutions Partner and Platinum Sponsor of Miro Canvas 25, has unveiled a new collection of AI-powered facilitation tools that bring teamwork and artificial intelligence together in real time on the Miro Canvas.





For years, AI in the workplace has mostly meant faster writing or data crunching for individuals. Voltage Control’s vision is different. It’s about what happens when the whole team — designers, strategists, engineers, and facilitators — can actually think with AI inside a shared space.





From SXSW Concept to Miro Reality

The idea first took shape at SXSW earlier this year, during a session called AI Teammates: Facilitating Human Connection in the AI Era. In that experiment, Voltage Control asked participants to imagine AI not as a bot in a sidebar, but as a creative teammate with a role and a voice — the Challenger, the Synthesizer, the Optimist.

That vision has now become real. Through Miro’s new AI Flows and Sidekicks, these “teammates” can join live sessions, contribute ideas, question assumptions, and even summarize patterns directly on the Canvas.

“It’s one thing to talk about AI collaboration,” said Douglas Ferguson, Founder of Voltage Control. “It’s another to experience it in real time — where your whole team can see, respond, and build on what AI creates. When that happens, meetings stop being reports. They become momentum.”





Instant Prototyping and Real-Time Collaboration

At the center of this release is Instant Prototyping, a guided flow that helps teams move from an idea to a first visual prototype within minutes. Users feed in their opportunity brief and research notes, and the AI generates a draft set of insights, user flows, screen requirements, and a starting prototype — all on the Canvas.

But the real power, Ferguson explained, isn’t just in the speed.

“When the AI is ‘wrong,’ it’s actually helpful. It exposes what we don’t agree on and why. That’s when alignment happens.”

Around the prototype, Voltage Control’s AI Sidekicks act like digital colleagues — each with a personality that shapes the conversation. The Challenger spots weak points. The Historian brings up similar cases. The Synthesizer connects scattered ideas into something coherent. And the new Sketcher and Co-Facilitator roles help visualize and guide discussions as they unfold.

The result is a meeting that feels less like a presentation and more like a living workshop.

Teams react to something tangible, decide faster, and walk away with clearer next steps.





Keeping Humans at the Center

Voltage Control emphasizes that these tools are not about replacing facilitators or human creativity. Every feature is designed to make collaboration more inclusive — helping quieter participants contribute, surfacing unseen patterns, and freeing facilitators from repetitive setup work so they can focus on group energy and decision-making.

“Technology evolves faster than culture,” Ferguson said. “Responsible AI starts with intentional facilitation. Our approach keeps human judgment, empathy, and fairness at the center.”





Partnership with Purpose

As a long-time Miro partner, Voltage Control helped shape how AI can fit responsibly into visual collaboration. Their partnership combines Miro’s innovation workspace with Voltage Control’s facilitation practice, turning new technology into something teams can actually use day to day.

At Canvas 25, this partnership comes to life through live demos, facilitator-led sessions, and hands-on exploration zones. Visitors can experiment with the Sidekicks, run Instant Prototyping themselves, and see how facilitation principles translate into product design.





Try It, See It, Build With It

Organizations interested in exploring these tools can:

Join the Instant Prototyping waitlist at voltagecontrol.com/instant-prototyping

Discover the full AI Teammates and Workshop Sidekicks collection at voltagecontrol.com/miro-ai

Read the story behind the launch, From Vision to Reality: How AI Teaming Comes Alive on the Miro Canvas, at voltagecontrol.com/blog/ai-teaming-comes-alive-on-the-miro-canvas

Learn more about Voltage Control as a Miro Solutions Partner









About Voltage Control



Voltage Control is a facilitation academy and change consultancy that helps organizations design better ways of working. Founded by Douglas Ferguson, the company partners with teams to build stronger collaboration habits, foster innovation, and lead effective transformation through facilitation, design thinking, and agile practices. With offerings such as the 12-week Facilitation Certification program, leadership workshops, and tailored consulting, Voltage Control equips leaders and teams to navigate complexity, drive alignment, and create lasting cultural change. As a certified Miro Solutions Partner, Voltage Control blends proven facilitation frameworks with modern collaboration tools to make work more human, engaging, and effective.

