Planisware - Statement of own shares dealings from September 29 to October 3 2025

Statement of own shares dealings

Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres

Name and address of the Company:         Planisware SA
Dénomination sociale de l’émetteur :        200 avenue de Paris
92320 Châtillon
France
(ISIN code : FR001400PFU4)

Issuer’s
name

Nom de l'émetteur		Issuer’s identifying code

Code Identifiant de l'émetteur		Date of transaction

Jour de la transaction		Identifying code of financial instrument

Code identifiant de l'instrument financier		Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Volume total journalier (en nombre d'actions)		Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares

Volume total journalier (en nombre d'actions)		Market (MIC code)

Marché
PLANISWARE SAPLNW29/09/2025FR001400PFU414 10019,3900 €XPAR
PLANISWARE SAPLNW30/09/2025FR001400PFU414 70019,6700 €XPAR
PLANISWARE SAPLNW01/10/2025FR001400PFU414 40019,5800 €XPAR
PLANISWARE SAPLNW02/10/2025FR001400PFU414 60019,9400 €XPAR
PLANISWARE SAPLNW03/10/2025FR001400PFU414 80019,8900 €XPAR
   TOTAL72 60019,6969 € 

