IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 41 - 2025

 | Source: Ipsen Pharma Ipsen Pharma

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Statement of transactions in own shares from October 06th to October 10th 2025
       
Name of the issueIdentity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier) 		Day of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1106/10/2025FR0010259150300115,30AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1106/10/2025FR00102591501300115,21923CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1106/10/2025FR0010259150200115,10TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1106/10/2025FR00102591502201115,92894XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1107/10/2025FR0010259150100116,20AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1107/10/2025FR0010259150500116,12CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1107/10/2025FR00102591502551116,41846XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1108/10/2025FR00102591504300117,61405XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1109/10/2025FR0010259150460117,70AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1109/10/2025FR00102591501000117,80CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1109/10/2025FR0010259150300117,70TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1109/10/2025FR00102591502440118,04947XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1110/10/2025FR0010259150400116,70AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1110/10/2025FR00102591502000117,15CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1110/10/2025FR0010259150240116,80TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1110/10/2025FR00102591502400117,59371XPAR
    20692117,02533 

Attachment


Attachments

EN_IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 41_2025

Recommended Reading